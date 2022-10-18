★ PREMIUM
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 16, 2022: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez takes off his shirt after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool lineups vs. West Ham with 4 key decisions to make

Jurgen Klopp will be without eight players when Liverpool take on West Ham on Wednesday night, and has a big decision to make in Diogo Jota‘s absence.

Jota added to the injury list with a serious calf problem picked up in the 1-0 win over Man City on Sunday, as Liverpool played almost 100 minutes at Anfield.

Three days on and West Ham are visitors in the Premier League, with Klopp facing a balancing act when it comes to his squad.

The manager will be hoping to build momentum after victory over the champions, but there is a need for caution when it comes to the fitness of many of his key players.

So how do Liverpool line up on Wednesday?

 

Team news

In his pre-match press conference on Tuesday, Klopp gave a comprehensive injury update:

  • Konate, Ox, Ramsay nearing return but not yet available
  • Jones working on fitness after minor setback on Monday
  • Keita in “parts of team training” – return likely in November
  • Matip “still a little bit away”, Diaz and Jota out for “months”

 

So how do Liverpool line up vs. West Ham?

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (left) speaks with Trent Alexander-Arnold during the UEFA Champions League, Group A match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture date: Tuesday October 4, 2022.

There are a number of questions to consider in the buildup to Wednesday night.

• Who starts at right-back? Will Trent Alexander-Arnold, who only returned to training on Saturday, be ready to start?
• Can Thiago play three games in a row with Nottingham Forest to come next?
• Does Darwin Nunez come back in, and who for?
• Who fills in for Jota? Could Klopp change back to 4-3-3?

With those in mind, there could be a number of changes to the Liverpool lineup in midweek:

Those alterations would see the Reds shape up like this:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Elliott, Henderson, Thiago, Carvalho; Firmino, Salah

However, if Alexander-Arnold is not deemed ready to start and Thiago is rested, there could be changes elsewhere.

Klopp will also need to consider Roberto Firmino‘s fitness:

  • Milner to keep his place in unchanged back four
  • Henderson to replace Thiago, not Fabinho
  • Nunez to come in for Firmino, Salah slightly deeper

That would see this Liverpool lineup take to the field:

Alisson; Milner, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Elliott, Henderson, Fabinho, Carvalho; Salah, Nunez

Either way, despite the injuries there remains a strong bank of in-form players to choose from, with confidence boosted dramatically after back-to-back wins over Rangers and Man City.

That cannot be a false dawn, though, and Klopp will need another big performance from his side at Anfield.

