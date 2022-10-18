Jurgen Klopp will be without eight players when Liverpool take on West Ham on Wednesday night, and has a big decision to make in Diogo Jota‘s absence.

Jota added to the injury list with a serious calf problem picked up in the 1-0 win over Man City on Sunday, as Liverpool played almost 100 minutes at Anfield.

Three days on and West Ham are visitors in the Premier League, with Klopp facing a balancing act when it comes to his squad.

The manager will be hoping to build momentum after victory over the champions, but there is a need for caution when it comes to the fitness of many of his key players.

So how do Liverpool line up on Wednesday?

Team news

In his pre-match press conference on Tuesday, Klopp gave a comprehensive injury update:

Konate, Ox, Ramsay nearing return but not yet available

Jones working on fitness after minor setback on Monday

Keita in “parts of team training” – return likely in November

Matip “still a little bit away”, Diaz and Jota out for “months”

So how do Liverpool line up vs. West Ham?

There are a number of questions to consider in the buildup to Wednesday night.

• Who starts at right-back? Will Trent Alexander-Arnold, who only returned to training on Saturday, be ready to start?

• Can Thiago play three games in a row with Nottingham Forest to come next?

• Does Darwin Nunez come back in, and who for?

• Who fills in for Jota? Could Klopp change back to 4-3-3?

With those in mind, there could be a number of changes to the Liverpool lineup in midweek:

Alexander-Arnold to replace James Milner at right-back

Jordan Henderson to take over from Fabinho in two-man midfield

Fabio Carvalho the replacement for Jota out wide

Those alterations would see the Reds shape up like this:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Elliott, Henderson, Thiago, Carvalho; Firmino, Salah

However, if Alexander-Arnold is not deemed ready to start and Thiago is rested, there could be changes elsewhere.

Klopp will also need to consider Roberto Firmino‘s fitness:

Milner to keep his place in unchanged back four

Henderson to replace Thiago, not Fabinho

Nunez to come in for Firmino, Salah slightly deeper

That would see this Liverpool lineup take to the field:

Alisson; Milner, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Elliott, Henderson, Fabinho, Carvalho; Salah, Nunez

Either way, despite the injuries there remains a strong bank of in-form players to choose from, with confidence boosted dramatically after back-to-back wins over Rangers and Man City.

That cannot be a false dawn, though, and Klopp will need another big performance from his side at Anfield.