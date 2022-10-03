Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Liverpool loanee facing lengthy layoff after horror ankle injury

After a promising start to life in the Bundesliga, Liverpool loanee Sepp van den Berg is now facing a long spell out following a horror ankle injury.

There are high hopes within the club that, upon joining Schalke at the end of the summer transfer window, Van den Berg can further cement himself as a elite-potential young defender.

While only on the fringes of the first team at Liverpool, the Dutchman immediately took up a first-choice role under Frank Kramer at the Arena AufSchalke, starting all four games since arriving in Gelsenkirchen.

Unfortunately, his fourth appears to have been his last for a while, with a shocking turn on his left ankle during a challenge with Augsburg’s Mergim Berisha leaving him needing immediate treatment.

Van den Berg was stretchered off 53 minutes into a 3-2 loss for Schalke and taken straight to hospital, where he received treatment for a potentially serious injury.

The extent of his injury is as yet unclear, but Schalke technical director Rouven Schroder has confirmed it is “definitely something serious” for the 20-year-old.

“We know it’s definitely something serious,” he is quoted by Voetbal International.

“It may be a fracture. That would be a big blow to us.”

2JNBJ5H Blackburn Rovers' Tyler Morton during the Carabao Cup, first round match at Ewood Park, Blackburn. Picture date: Wednesday August 10, 2022.

Elsewhere at the weekend, there were starts for seven other players including Tyler Morton, whose corner led to another goal for Blackburn in their 2-1 win over Millwall.

Left-back Adam Lewis recorded an assist in Newport County’s 2-1 victory against Leyton Orient, while Conor Bradley impressed again in Bolton’s 2-0 triumph over Lincoln.

Fidel O’Rourke led the line for Caernarfon Town as they lost 3-1 to Pontypridd, while goalkeepers Marcelo Pitaluga, Vitezslav Jaros and Jakub Ojrzynski all made starts for their clubs.

It was an otherwise quiet spell for the Liverpool loanees, though, with the likes of James Balagizi, Owen Beck, Billy Koumetio and Max Woltman all not involved.

Liverpool Loan Watch Roundup

2JRCMAN Bolton Wanderers? Conor Bradley in action during the Carabao Cup second round match at the University of Bolton Stadium, Bolton. Picture date: Tuesday 23rd August, 2022.

  • Tyler Morton (Blackburn) – 90 mins vs. Millwall
  • Sepp van den Berg (Schalke) – 53 mins vs. Augsburg
  • Conor Bradley (Bolton) – 90 mins vs. Lincoln
  • Adam Lewis (Newport County) – 90 mins vs. Leyton Orient, assist
  • Marcelo Pitaluga (Macclesfield) – 90 mins vs. Bootle
  • Jakub Ojrzynski (Radomiak Radom) – 90 mins vs. Cracovia
  • Vitezslav Jaros (Stockport) – 90 mins vs. Walsall
  • Fidel O’Rourke (Caernarfon Town) – 90 mins vs. Pontypridd

Unused: Owen Beck, James Balagizi, Billy Koumetio, Max Woltman, Jack Bearne, Anderson Arroyo
Injured: Rhys Williams, Paul Glatzel
Suspended: Leighton Clarkson

