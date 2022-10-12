After sustaining a knee injury in Liverpool’s defeat to Arsenal on Sunday, Luis Diaz has vowed to “come back stronger,” with the Colombian expected to be absent until the end of the year.

The winger was one of three players to pick up injuries at the Emirates Stadium, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joel Matip also now set for spells on the sidelines.

His injury came shortly after he set up Darwin Nunez for Liverpool’s first equaliser, with Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey landing awkwardly on Diaz’s knee.

It’s since been revealed that the Reds’ No. 23 does not require surgery, with Jurgen Klopp confirming on Tuesday that the initial timescale for his recovery is around six-to-eight weeks.

That means Diaz will not feature again before the mid-season break for the World Cup, with his return likely to come when Liverpool face Aston Villa after Christmas.

In a message posted across his social media channels on Wednesday, Diaz thanked supporters for their well wishes.

“Thank you very much for the messages of support..! I will come back stronger,” his post read.

While Diaz’s injury is a bitter blow for Liverpool, Klopp has admitted he was initially worried that his injury was more serious.

Having attempted to play on, the former Porto star was visibly emotional after being forced off against the Gunners.

He also left the stadium on crutches, with Klopp admitting the injury “did not look good” when speaking to reporters after the game.

The Liverpool boss was more positive on the matter in his pre-Rangers press conference on Tuesday.

“Lucho, they say now six to eight (weeks) or whatever, so we will see how long,” he said.

“Lucho looks like a quick healer, but we have to be careful with that.

“It could have been worse as well, the way he moved after the game.”

The fact Colombia did not qualify for the World Cup means Diaz will not be rushed back into action, and will be able to slowly build up his fitness while targeting a return to action in late December.

Speedy recovery, Lucho!