Four months after announcing his decision to leave Liverpool to “grow as a player,” young midfielder Elijah Dixon-Bonner has signed a contract at QPR.

Dixon-Bonner grew up a Liverpool supporter and, in his final season, even played for the first team twice, but he made a bold call in the summer.

With his contract due to expire and a new offer on the table, the 21-year-old rejected the chance to stay in order to pursue regular first-team football elsewhere.

He did so without knowing where he would land, but told supporters in a post on social media of his belief that “the best choice for my future is to move on.”

The youngster outlined his ambition to “grow as a player and pursue other challenges,” adding: “The moments we have shared together I will cherish for the rest of my life.”

Spending the summer working on his fitness with individual coaches, Dixon-Bonner secured a trial with Championship side QPR last month, with an opportunity to impress former Liverpool academy coach Michael Beale.

Beale, now manager at Loftus Road, clearly saw enough, with it now confirmed the midfielder has joined the club as a free agent.

Dixon-Bonner will join up with the senior squad at QPR, who are currently third in the Championship, reuniting with old Reds team-mate Conor Masterson.

The announcement of his deal with QPR means that all seven players released by Liverpool at the end of last season have now found new permanent homes.

Divock Origi (AC Milan) and Loris Karius (Newcastle) are the most high profile, while Ben Woodburn (Preston) and Sheyi Ojo (Cardiff) also headed to the Championship.

Luis Longstaff made the switch to Scotland with second-tier side Cove Rangers, while right-back Sean Wilson has joined local club Skelmersdale United in the eighth tier of English football.