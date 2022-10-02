Brighton hit three goals past a poor Liverpool side on Saturday, with one particular stat revealing how easy it was for the Seagulls to create chances at Anfield.

Liverpool found themselves two goals down within 17 minutes, yet another lacklustre start, with the Reds having now conceded the first goal in 12 of their last 15 games in all competitions.

But there’s another stat to have emerged from the game that is even more of an eye opener.

The away side’s three goals came from six shots. All six were on target and all six went down as clear-cut chances.

This goes to show that the opportunities Liverpool are allowing opposing sides aren’t just half chances, they’re clear openings that could easily result in goals.

xG map for Liverpool – Brighton exciting, competitive game, pretty fair draw pic.twitter.com/0tr1RBqb7k — Caley Graphics (@Caley_graphics) October 1, 2022

In truth, Roberto De Zerbi’s side could easily have been more than two goals ahead in the early stages, with Alisson coming to the Reds’ rescue on numerous occasions.

Had it not been for the Brazilian’s impressive form this season, Liverpool would have conceded plenty more than the nine league goals they have shipped so far, with those in front of him simply not up to standards.

Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s performance is again in the spotlight, with those expecting a reaction to his omission from England’s squad to face Germany left disappointed by yet another poor defensive display.

Brighton‘s left-winger Leandro Trossard, Alexander-Arnold’s direct opponent for the afternoon, scored a hat-trick, with the Liverpool right-back at fault for two of the Belgian’s three goals.

Their late equaliser came from a Virgil van Dijk mistake, the kind of error you do not associate with the Dutchman but clear proof that, for whatever reason, his performance levels are also not good enough at present.

The stats prove that this is far more than just a blip for Liverpool. Having only amassed 10 points from their opening seven league matches, this is their worst start to a Premier League campaign since 2014-15, Brendan Rodgers’ last full season at the club.

The next tests for Liverpool’s poor defence? Arsenal and Man City, the two teams leading the way in the league table and the two best attacking sides in the division at present.