Thiago is not part of the travelling squad to face Ajax and Jurgen Klopp gave little away when discussing when Liverpool can expect him back.

Thiago was a late absentee against Nottingham Forest over the weekend, with the manager revealing at the time that an ear infection was the root cause.

The Spaniard “got a bad ear infection” overnight on Saturday and was sent to the hospital before being driven home, missing the Reds’ latest league defeat.

While Darwin Nunez, Ibrahima Konate and Naby Keita (ineligible vs. Ajax) were back in training at Kirkby on Tuesday, Thiago was nowhere to be seen.

The trip to Ajax will now be the seventh game Thiago has missed for Liverpool this season, with a hamstring injury on the opening day having ruled him out for five matches.

Ahead of the match at Ajax, Klopp offered a very brief update on Thiago, saying: “Still out.”

He later added after being asked about the Spaniard: “I hope not [a doubt for the weekend], but who knows.”

Words that do not exactly fill you with confidence.

The Reds face Leeds on Saturday evening and another match missed will place further pressure on Klopp’s already limited midfield options, as he looks to gently reintroduce Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – neither of whom are registered in the Champions League.

With Liverpool set to continue with the 4-4-2 formation, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho will be expected to be at the centre of midfield at Ajax.

Ibrahima Konate, meanwhile, could get some minutes and Darwin Nunez is fit and available.