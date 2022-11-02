There were two Reds in action at the World Cup today, although transfer rumours suggest we’re keen to sign two more of them.

Today at the World Cup

Round two of the group stage is underway – and the first nation is already out and headed home. Sort of. Well, they are already there, so not actually going anywhere.

Not a whole load went on for 85 minutes, then all hell broke loose in Wales vs Iran. The Welsh are on the brink of elimination

The hosts scored their first goal but are also the first team out – they were beaten by Senegal in game two

Netherlands started strong but Ecuador finished better and it’s those two who top Group A

England and USA fought out a goalless draw as Jordan Henderson came off the bench in the second half

Wales, what have you done? All three ex-Reds played a part, though that in itself hints at the problem since Danny Ward is the sub keeper.

A reckless red card for Hennessey was the key moment, but Wales were second best throughout and now look simply done. Iran, 2-0 victors, have an all-or-nothing clash with USA next.

Qatar were terrible in their opening game but did actually have a go in the second half against Senegal. Too little too late, though; despite scoring their first-ever at a World Cup, the 3-1 defeat means they cannot get a top-two finish.

Virgil van Dijk was pretty solid for the Dutch but there was no second clean sheet; Enner Valencia netted his third goal of the tournament – current top scorer in fact – before he went off injured. Netherlands are basically there though, given they face Qatar last.

Finally, England were brought back down to earth after a pretty dull showing against USA. A 0-0 draw does basically mean they are almost through, but this was not a Cup-challenging display. USA have work to do, third in the group before they face resurgent Iran.

Liverpool rumoured to want two World Cup stars

One not at all new link, one rather more new one. Two familiar faces, though.

First up is England midfielder Jude Bellingham, with the Times reporting our long-standing interest is very much still alive.

However, a top-four finish is paramount to any hopes of landing the Dortmund man, given his fee and the fact City and Real both want him, the report continues.

The other is one who was a summer target for Everton: Ghana and Ajax man Mohammed Kudus, who we have already had a close look at this season in the Champions League.

He is a class apart and scored a great goal against us – ready to follow in Darwin’s steps in that regard, perhaps?!

It’s local reports in his home nation who state the Reds are keen.

Latest Liverpool FC news

Jurgen Klopp intervened personally to try and ensure Julian Ward stuck around a while longer, but the club’s sporting director is still set to depart at the end of the current campaign

In takeover talk, a Saudi prince has been pointing out the benefits that a purchase of LFC might bring – but rumours have been quickly scotched

Alisson has revealed the reason behind his new-look moustache at the World Cup – another good cause from a very good man

Something you may have missed…

Just a man summing up the mood of an entire country. pic.twitter.com/mQgANRly0t — Gareth Davies (@GD10) November 25, 2022

Pretty straightforward, this. If you’re going to go on live TV and go up to a bunch of supporters who have just suffered a really tough defeat, be prepared for profanity at the very least.

Saturday’s matches and LFC aspects

10am: Tunisia vs Australia

1pm: Poland vs Saudi Arabia

4pm: France vs Denmark

7pm: Argentina vs Mexico

Onto the weekend and just the one Red to watch again – Ibou Konate, assuming he keeps his place for France’s second game.

There are no other Liverpool faces to watch out for, but of course all eyes will be on Argentina to see if they bounce back against a pretty decent Mexico side.