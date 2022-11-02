★ PREMIUM
2 World Cup midfielders linked & Klopp appeals to Ward – Liverpool FC News

There were two Reds in action at the World Cup today, although transfer rumours suggest we’re keen to sign two more of them.

 

Today at the World Cup

Round two of the group stage is underway – and the first nation is already out and headed home. Sort of. Well, they are already there, so not actually going anywhere.

  • Not a whole load went on for 85 minutes, then all hell broke loose in Wales vs Iran. The Welsh are on the brink of elimination

  • The hosts scored their first goal but are also the first team out – they were beaten by Senegal in game two

  • Netherlands started strong but Ecuador finished better and it’s those two who top Group A

  • England and USA fought out a goalless draw as Jordan Henderson came off the bench in the second half

Wales, what have you done? All three ex-Reds played a part, though that in itself hints at the problem since Danny Ward is the sub keeper.

A reckless red card for Hennessey was the key moment, but Wales were second best throughout and now look simply done. Iran, 2-0 victors, have an all-or-nothing clash with USA next.

DOHA, QATAR - Friday, November 25, 2022: Wales' goalkeeper Wayne Hennessy is shown a red card and sent off during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between Wales and Iran at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Qatar were terrible in their opening game but did actually have a go in the second half against Senegal. Too little too late, though; despite scoring their first-ever at a World Cup, the 3-1 defeat means they cannot get a top-two finish.

Virgil van Dijk was pretty solid for the Dutch but there was no second clean sheet; Enner Valencia netted his third goal of the tournament – current top scorer in fact – before he went off injured. Netherlands are basically there though, given they face Qatar last.

Finally, England were brought back down to earth after a pretty dull showing against USA. A 0-0 draw does basically mean they are almost through, but this was not a Cup-challenging display. USA have work to do, third in the group before they face resurgent Iran.

 

Liverpool rumoured to want two World Cup stars

DOHA, QATAR - Monday, November 21, 2022: England's Jude Bellingham during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between England and Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium. England won 6-2. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

One not at all new link, one rather more new one. Two familiar faces, though.

First up is England midfielder Jude Bellingham, with the Times reporting our long-standing interest is very much still alive.

However, a top-four finish is paramount to any hopes of landing the Dortmund man, given his fee and the fact City and Real both want him, the report continues.

The other is one who was a summer target for Everton: Ghana and Ajax man Mohammed Kudus, who we have already had a close look at this season in the Champions League.

He is a class apart and scored a great goal against us – ready to follow in Darwin’s steps in that regard, perhaps?!

It’s local reports in his home nation who state the Reds are keen.

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

 

Something you may have missed…

Pretty straightforward, this. If you’re going to go on live TV and go up to a bunch of supporters who have just suffered a really tough defeat, be prepared for profanity at the very least.

 

Saturday’s matches and LFC aspects

  • 10am: Tunisia vs Australia
  • 1pm: Poland vs Saudi Arabia
  • 4pm: France vs Denmark
  • 7pm: Argentina vs Mexico

Onto the weekend and just the one Red to watch again – Ibou Konate, assuming he keeps his place for France’s second game.

There are no other Liverpool faces to watch out for, but of course all eyes will be on Argentina to see if they bounce back against a pretty decent Mexico side.

