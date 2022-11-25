Alisson arrived at the World Cup with Brazil sporting a new look, with the Liverpool goalkeeper’s moustache in support of a charitable cause.

In his four years at Liverpool so far, Alisson has not been shy to experiment with his hair.

Beyond his usual shaggy hair and full beard, the 30-year-old has adopted longer and shorter hairstyles and changed up his facial hair at times too.

That was the case when he reported for duty with Brazil at the World Cup in Qatar, having opted for a clean-shaven look days earlier for Liverpool’s 3-1 win over Southampton.

Alisson arrived with an impressive moustache, which was on show during the 2-0 victory over Serbia that kicked off Brazil’s tournament on Thursday.

After the game, and in partnership with Gillette, Alisson revealed that his new look was in support of Novembro Azul, known as Movember in the UK.

Along with the hashtag #BigodeQueCuida, which roughly translates to ‘the moustache that cares’, the goalkeeper urged men to “speak up” and seek help in diagnosing and preventing prostate and testicular cancers.

“Speak up, people,” he wrote.

“I’m very proud to announce that my moustache is part of the #BigodeQueCuida movement in support of the Novembro Azul campaign!

“With great responsibility, I’d like to encourage all men to take a stand for their health by going to the doctor and getting regular preventive checkups.

“Don’t waste time and also be part of this movement.”

At the time of writing, Alisson‘s post has been watched close to four million times on Instagram, and has received support from the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Darwin Nunez and Roberto Firmino.