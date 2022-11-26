26 brilliant photos of Liverpool players when they were young

There are few things better than dusting off old photos and seeing what has changed since it was taken, and that’s what we’re doing here with Liverpool players.

Liverpool have a diverse group of players from across the globe, who have plied their trade with various clubs before landing at Anfield.

Then there are those who have grown up a Red and seen their childhood dream turn into reality – both journeys require plenty of time and growth.

We all know what the current group of players look like representing the club in present day, but what were they like before wearing the Liverbird on their chest?

Here, here we look at some brilliant photos of players when they were young – and we had to throw Jurgen Klopp into the mix too!

Trent Alexander-Arnold

‘The Scouser in our team’

Trent joined the club’s academy at the age of six and made his senior debut as a fresh-faced 18-year-old.

While he may still only be 24, he’s certainly matured from the pictures we see above!

Thiago

We have to thank Thiago‘s brother, Rafinha for the throwback image to when our No. 6 was a child – it’s simply brilliant, you wouldn’t have wanted to cross him then either.

We’re used to seeing more of a bald look from Thiago these days.

The Spaniard spent eight years at Barcelona before joining Bayern Munich and subsequently Liverpool, anyone still have to pinch themselves to believe he is a Red?

James Milner

A Leeds lad, Milner made his debut at just 16 years and 309 days and he’s still playing now at the age of 36 – just look at what Ribena can do!

He really has enjoyed playing for the enemy of the enemy when it comes to Man United.

You wonder what the young man in the picture above would say if he knew what was to come in his career…

Virgil van Dijk

Not too much has changed with Virgil over the years, he’s got his hair tied up and a goatee on show but now he’s playing for the best club in the world.

Joe Gomez

Talk about a baby face, look at young Gomez here!

He made the move to Liverpool just weeks after turning 18 and since then he has played 156 games and lifted six trophies – he’s still only 25.

Curtis Jones

This is one that may make quite a few of us feel a little old as Jones’ picture on the left is him wearing the 2007/08 away kit as a young kid.

He’d go on to make his debut in the 2018/19 strip, how time flies!

Andy Robertson

From “Life at this age is rubbish with no money #needajob” to completing the trophy set with Liverpool, it’s been some journey for Robbo.

Here is playing at Hull before his eventual move to Anfield – from relegation to the Championship to European Cup and Premier League-winner in the space of three years #livingthedream.

Jordan Henderson

A future Liverpool captain, he will not have had a clue of what would await him when these pictures were taken.

His hair has only slightly changed at the front, hasn’t it? Reminds us a little of a former Reds skipper…

Harvey Elliott

A proud boyhood Red, Elliott has had quite the transformation from the young Red we see on the left to the brace face on the right, and the 19-year-old that now takes to the pitch.

The kit in question on the left is the away edition in 2008/09, another that may make some feel their age. Apologies in advance.

Roberto Firmino

Not quite the Bobby we’ve come to know with his dazzling teeth and ever-changing hair styles, is it?

Here is back at Hoffenheim before his move to Liverpool.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Look at Ox here, it feels like not much has changed besides his hair – and the kit he wears, of course.

Diogo Jota

Now this one is not too long ago but it does feel quite some time has passed since Jota played for Wolves, the effect of the pandemic distorting time, surely.

Mo Salah

It’s still crazy to think Salah was part of Chelsea‘s XI on that day at Anfield in 2014, suppose some things are just better left forgotten…

But here is the Egyptian with Chelsea and Roma, think he has changed much?

Fabinho

Maybe looking a little older but Fabinho is another Red who has barely changed over the last few years.

Joel Matip

Look at Joel here with Schalke, we’ve not been treated to this trim since he’s moved to Anfield!

Jurgen Klopp

This list could not end without a throwback to Klopp during his playing days with Mainz in 1999!

Nothing has changed in regard to the emotions he shows and we’re glad it hasn’t, it just wouldn’t be the same.

And look at the hair too, luscious.