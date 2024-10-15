Pep Guardiola has emerged as a candidate to take over as next England manager, with the FA having already made contact ahead of his Man City contract expiring.

Guardiola’s deal at Man City runs out at the end of this season and he is yet to give assurances over extending his stay at the Etihad.

If he were to leave it would mark the end of an era in Manchester that has stoked a fierce rivalry with Liverpool and – clouded by 115 charges of financial breaches – seen the Spaniard lift 18 trophies.

He would not be short of suitors if he decides to take another step in his managerial career, and the FA are already among those.

According to the Times, the FA made “informal contact” with Guardiola towards the start of the season about taking the England manager job.

That came after the resignation of Gareth Southgate, who stepped down following England’s defeat to Spain in the final of Euro 2024.

Guardiola is said to have “yet to respond,” though he has also “not decided his next move,” with there a possibility that he leaves the Etihad to take charge of the Three Lions.

However, the Telegraph‘s Jason Burt reports that he is also mulling over a 12-month extension to his contract at Man City.

Burt reveals that Guardiola has been approached with offers from three national teams and there is interest from the 53-year-old in eventually moving into international management.

Whether that comes as early as next summer remains to be seen, though interestingly Burt explains that he has “not ruled out formally speaking to the FA.”

Those of a Liverpool persuasion will be quietly hoping that this is Guardiola’s final campaign at Man City, as he has helped maintain their stranglehold on domestic football in England.

Of course, the timing of any decision over his future could well be linked with a verdict in the Premier League‘s hearing against the reigning champions – which is now underway and should be resolved early next year.

Man City could face expulsion from the league if they are found guilty of breaching financial rules over a 14-season period starting in 2009/10.