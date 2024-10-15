Dominik Szoboszlai scored twice as Hungary rounded off the international break with a win, while Ibrahima Konate wore the captain’s armband for France.

The second international break of the season is nearly over, and Monday night saw many of Arne Slot‘s senior players take in their final fixtures.

That included another start for Hungary captain Szoboszlai as they visited Bosnia and Herzegovina in the UEFA Nations League.

Liverpool’s No. 8 netted both goals in a 2-0 victory that ensured Hungary drew level on points with the Netherlands in their group after four games.

The first came in a well-worked counter-attack that saw Zsolt Nagy freed on the wing to play a pass to the onrushing Szoboszlai, who took a touch with his right and then swept it home with his left.

Then, five minutes after half-time, Nagy was brought down in the box, allowing his captain to step up and fire an unstoppable penalty in for 2-0.

Szoboszlai played the full 90 minutes and, per FotMob, had the most touches of any Hungary player (61), as well as registering the joint-most chances created (two), the most passes into the final third (six) and the second-most duels won (seven).

Elsewhere, Konate made his second consecutive start for France this break, again outshining centre-back partner William Saliba in a 2-1 win over Belgium.

Saliba, who received a game-low rating of three out of 10 from L’Equipe, gave a penalty away midway through the first half as he clattered into Lois Openda.

Fortunately Youri Tielemans was unable to convert, with France then taking the lead from the spot through Randal Kolo Muani.

Ibrahima Konaté with the captain armband ? pic.twitter.com/cXII0qOPw4 — ???????? (@KonateFC) October 14, 2024

Belgium pegged France back with a goal from Openda on the cusp of half-time, before Kolo Muani restored the lead just after the hour mark.

A frantic finish came as Aurelien Tchouameni was shown a red card, with his dismissal seeing Konate take the captain’s armband for the remainder of the game.

With Virgil van Dijk suspended, only two Liverpool players were involved in the Netherlands’ 1-0 loss to Germany, with both Ryan Gravenberch and Cody Gakpo starting.

Gravenberch played 80 minutes and Gakpo clocked 65 in a frustrating game for Ronald Koeman’s side, decided by debuting winger Jamie Leweling’s second-half strike.

Owen Beck and Lewis Koumas were both unused substitutes as Wales beat Montenegro 1-0, with Craig Bellamy becoming the first Wales manager to go unbeaten in his first four games in charge.

There was a goal for Kaide Gordon as England U20s beat Czechia 3-0, in a game that saw the on-loan Norwich winger play the full 90 minutes for the first time since Liverpool U21s’ 3-2 win over Crystal Palace in May.

Trey Nyoni started and played 83 minutes as England U18s beat Ukraine 3-1, with centre-back Carter Pinnington coming off the bench for the final half-hour.

And finally, Giorgi Mamardashvili started again as Georgia hosted Albania in the UEFA Nations League, but made it two games without a clean sheet this break as his side lost 1-0.