6 Liverpool games you can still watch during the World Cup

With the 2022 World Cup set to get underway later this week, Jurgen Klopp‘s first team do not play again until December 22, but there are still Liverpool games you can watch during the tournament.

The Reds’ 3-1 Premier League win over Southampton on Saturday was their final league encounter until Boxing Day, when they will resume their campaign with a trip to Aston Villa.

Before then is a Carabao Cup fourth round meeting with Man City, which is now confirmed to take place on Thursday, December 22.

But if you can’t wait that long for some Liverpool matches, some of the Reds’ other teams will still be in action in the coming weeks.

Under-18s

Liverpool’s academy sides have been an excellent watch this season.

Marc Bridge-Wilkinson’s under-18s are currently second in the U18 Premier League table, with the likes of Ben Doak, Trent Kone-Doherty and Lewis Koumas all excellent so far this campaign.

Summer arrival Doak now looks set to play most of his football with the under-21s, having featured in the first team squad in their final two matches before the World Cup break.

But there’s still plenty of talent in the U18s group, whose next match is a mini-Derby on Saturday, November 26.

The following week, their home meeting with Sunderland will be shown live on LFCTV.

U18s fixtures during World Cup:

Everton (A) – U18 PL – Sunday, Saturday, November 26, 11am

Sunderland (H) – U18 PL – Saturday, December 3, 12.30pm, LFCTV

Derby (A) – U18 PL – Saturday, December 17, 12pm

Liverpool Women

The women’s season continues as normal up until a break over the Christmas period.

Matt Beard’s newly-promoted LFC Women are currently 10th in the Women’s Super League table, with their only victory of the campaign coming against Chelsea on the opening weekend.

They have, however, won both of their League Cup matches so far this season, and have five more games to play before the break.

Their next two WSL matches are live on The FA Player, before their following three matches are televised live on LFCTV.

LFC Women’s fixtures during World Cup:

Brighton (A) – WSL – Sunday, November 20, 2pm, The FA Player

Reading (A) – WSL – Thursday, November 24, 7pm, The FA Player

Blackburn (H) – League Cup – Sunday, November 27, 2pm, LFCTV

West Ham (H) – WSL – Sunday, December 4, 2pm, LFCTV

Man City (H) – League Cup – Wednesday, December 7, 7pm, LFCTV

Leicester (H) WSL – Sunday, December 11, 2pm

Seven Liverpool players will feature for their nations at the World Cup, with nine others, including Mohamed Salah, called up for other internationals this month.

A number of the Reds’ loanees will also continue to play for their clubs between now and the end of the year, with the likes of Tyler Morton to return to action when the Championship season resumes on December 10.

A long six weeks ahead, but there are still ways to satisfy your LFC craving!