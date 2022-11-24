Alisson has been a revelation since his arrival at Liverpool in 2018, and has now explained why he opted to join the Reds over Chelsea at the time.

The Brazil goalkeeper will play his first match at the 2022 World Cup on Thursday evening, with Tite’s side due to take on Serbia.

And ahead of their opener, Liverpool’s No. 1 has described how his “horrible” first experience of Anfield would eventually persuade him to join the club.

Alisson‘s first game at Liverpool’s home ground came while he was still at Roma in the 2017-18 Champions League semi-finals. The Reds would go on to hit five goals past him, with his ex-Roma team-mate Mohamed Salah producing a masterclass.

Despite the disappointing result, it was a game that stuck with Alisson, and was at the forefront of his mind when Liverpool were attempting to secure his services several months later.

“I remember that they already considered my name as a signing,” he explained in a revealing interview with UOL.

“I think that game served as an experience of living a day at Anfield, seeing the fans up close. That contributed to my choice for Liverpool.

“If you ask me what it was like to play at Anfield as an opponent I can sum it up for you in one word: horrible. Anfield is a spectacular stadium, when the crowd comes together it is very noisy – and in that game they were on fire.

“I had a proposal from Chelsea too, but experiencing that excited me to play for Liverpool a lot.”

He also had plenty of nice things to say about Jurgen Klopp, with the Liverpool goalkeeper striking up a brilliant relationship with his manager.

“He is a sensational person, one of the great coaches in the history of world football,” Alisson continued.

“He’s a guy who does everything to make us feel comfortable playing and bring his style to the team.”

Plenty of eyebrows were raised when Liverpool paid what was a world-record £67 million to sign him, but Alisson has more than justified that price tag.

And no matter how many more millions Chelsea could have offered him, he certainly won’t be regretting choosing Anfield as his destination.