Liverpool are pushing ahead with plans to tie Roberto Firmino down to a new contract, with details of their expected offer for the No. 9 emerging.

Firmino is one of six players who will see their current contracts with the Reds expire this summer, with tough decisions to be made over their futures.

Arthur is almost certain to return to Juventus at the end of his loan deal, while Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could depart on free transfers.

But as with, perhaps, veteran duo Adrian and James Milner, there is a sense that Firmino has more to offer Liverpool, with talks now in progress over an extension for the striker.

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has already claimed that those are “progressing very well” and that Firmino “can really imagine to extend.”

Now, GOAL‘s Liverpool correspondent Neil Jones has detailed the deal that is likely to be presented to the 31-year-old, which is a two-year contract with an option of another 12 months.

That would take him to within four months of his 34th birthday, and if the club triggers the additional year it would bring him close to his 35th.

Jones explains that Firmino is “open to the idea of prolonging his seven-year stay,” with there no indication at this stage that he is unwilling to accept a squad role.

That is where his future would likely lie under Jurgen Klopp, as a rotation option in an evolution attacking line that includes Darwin Nunez, 23, Luis Diaz, 25, and Diogo Jota, 25.

There are high hopes, too, for youngsters Ben Doak, 17, Bobby Clark, 17, and Kaide Gordon, 18, while the likes of Trent Kone-Doherty, 16, and Lewis Koumas, 17, are coming through the academy.

Staying at Liverpool into his mid-30s would see Firmino act as an experienced head within that group, stepping in when required, with a decrease in minutes likely to preserve his all-action style as he ages.

For now, though, the Brazilian remains a key player, with only four outfielders clocking more minutes for the Reds so far this season.

Only Mo Salah, with 19, has contributed more goals and assists than Firmino’s 13.