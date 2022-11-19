Liverpool have a number of weeks to wait before they can resume their season, one which has already seen four academy players make their debut and Mo Salah hit double figures.

The Reds have to wait until December 22 to resume their campaign thanks to the World Cup, a tournament that allows Jurgen Klopp‘s side to hit the reset button.

Those not involved in the tournament will enjoy a short break before reuniting and making the trip to Dubai for a warm-weather training camp and two friendly matches.

It’s a valuable opportunity for a mini pre-season after a topsy-turvy start to 2022/23.

Here, we look at the numbers behind the Reds’ season so far and see who has accumulated the most minutes and is currently leading the goals and assists charts.

Overall

Games Played: 22

Wins: 13

Draws: 4

Losses: 5

Goals Scored: 48

Goals Conceded: 24

Clean Sheets: 8

Players Used: 32

Player debuts: 8

Most Goals: Mo Salah (14)

Most Assists: Andy Robertson (7)

Most Minutes: Virgil van Dijk (1,890)

Most Appearances: Harvey Elliott (22)

Goals (mins per goal)

Mo Salah – 14 (126.7)

Roberto Firmino – 9 (152.7)

Darwin Nunez – 9 (104.5)

Luis Diaz – 4 (243.5)

Harvey Elliott – 3 (419.3)

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 3 (504.3)

Fabio Carvalho – 2 (259)

Joel Matip – 1 (573)

Virgil van Dijk – 1 (1,890)

Assists

Andy Robertson – 7

Mo Salah – 5

Kostas Tsimikas – 5

Diogo Jota – 5

Roberto Firmino – 4

Luis Diaz – 2

Darwin Nunez – 2

Alisson – 1

Harvey Elliott – 1

James Milner – 1

Joe Gomez – 1

Jordan Henderson – 1

Total minutes played (mins per game)

Virgil van Dijk – 1,890 (90)

Alisson – 1,800 (90)

Mo Salah – 1,774 (84.5)

Fabinho – 1,538 (73.2)

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 1,513 (75.65)

Roberto Firmino – 1,375 (65.47)

Harvey Elliott – 1,258 (57.2)

Joe Gomez – 1,199 (70.52)

Andy Robertson – 1,153 (72.06)

Thiago – 1,041 (74.36)

Luis Diaz – 974 (81.16)

Darwin Nunez – 941 (52.27)

Jordan Henderson – 926 (57.87)

Kostas Tsimikas – 796 (49.75)

James Milner – 633 (33.31)

Joel Matip – 573 (71.62)

Fabio Carvalho – 518 (32.37)

Diogo Jota – 376 (47)

Ibrahima Konate – 280 (70)

Curtis Jones – 269 (38.42)

Nat Phillips – 153 (51)

Stefan Bajcetic – 134 (26.8)

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 119 (29.75)

Calvin Ramsay – 93 (46.5)

Adrian – 90 (90)

Caoimhin Kelleher – 90 (90)

Bobby Clark – 73 (36.5)

Layton Stewart – 66 (66)

Melkamu Frauendorf – 66 (66)

Ben Doak – 16 (16)

Arthur – 13 (13)

Naby Keita – 5 (5)