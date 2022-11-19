★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS - Wednesday, October 26, 2022: Liverpool's Harvey Elliott celebrates after scoring the third goal during the UEFA Champions League Group A matchday 5 game between AFC Ajax and Liverpool FC at the Amsterdam Arena. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Ever-present Elliott & double-digit Mo – Liverpool’s 2022/23 season in numbers…so far

Liverpool have a number of weeks to wait before they can resume their season, one which has already seen four academy players make their debut and Mo Salah hit double figures.

The Reds have to wait until December 22 to resume their campaign thanks to the World Cup, a tournament that allows Jurgen Klopp‘s side to hit the reset button.

Those not involved in the tournament will enjoy a short break before reuniting and making the trip to Dubai for a warm-weather training camp and two friendly matches.

It’s a valuable opportunity for a mini pre-season after a topsy-turvy start to 2022/23.

Here, we look at the numbers behind the Reds’ season so far and see who has accumulated the most minutes and is currently leading the goals and assists charts.

 

Overall

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, November 6, 2022: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp celebrates at the final whistle during the FA Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Liverpool FC at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Liverpool won 2-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Games Played: 22
Wins: 13
Draws: 4
Losses: 5

Goals Scored: 48
Goals Conceded: 24
Clean Sheets: 8

Players Used: 32
Player debuts: 8

Most Goals: Mo Salah (14)
Most Assists: Andy Robertson (7)
Most Minutes: Virgil van Dijk (1,890)
Most Appearances: Harvey Elliott (22)

 

Goals (mins per goal)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 29, 2022: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (R) celebrates with team-mate Roberto Firmino after scoring the first equalising goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leeds United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Mo Salah – 14 (126.7)

Roberto Firmino – 9 (152.7)

Darwin Nunez – 9 (104.5)

Luis Diaz – 4 (243.5)

Harvey Elliott – 3 (419.3)

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 3 (504.3)

Fabio Carvalho – 2 (259)

Joel Matip – 1 (573)

Virgil van Dijk – 1 (1,890)

 

Assists

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, November 12, 2022: Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker (L) embraces Andy Robertson after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Southampton FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Andy Robertson – 7

Mo Salah – 5

Kostas Tsimikas – 5

Diogo Jota – 5

Roberto Firmino – 4

Luis Diaz – 2

Darwin Nunez – 2

Alisson – 1

Harvey Elliott – 1

James Milner – 1

Joe Gomez – 1

Jordan Henderson – 1

 

Total minutes played (mins per game)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, November 12, 2022: Liverpool players stand for a minute's silence before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Southampton FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Virgil van Dijk – 1,890 (90)

Alisson – 1,800 (90)

Mo Salah – 1,774 (84.5)

Fabinho – 1,538 (73.2)

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 1,513 (75.65)

Roberto Firmino – 1,375 (65.47)

Harvey Elliott – 1,258 (57.2)

Joe Gomez – 1,199 (70.52)

Andy Robertson – 1,153 (72.06)

Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara during the UEFA Champions League match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture date: Tuesday September 13, 2022.

Thiago – 1,041 (74.36)

Luis Diaz – 974 (81.16)

Darwin Nunez – 941 (52.27)

Jordan Henderson – 926 (57.87)

Kostas Tsimikas – 796 (49.75)

James Milner – 633 (33.31)

Joel Matip – 573 (71.62)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 27, 2022: Liverpool's Fábio Carvalho celebrates after scoring the eighth goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield. Liverpool won 9-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Fabio Carvalho – 518 (32.37)

Diogo Jota – 376 (47)

Ibrahima Konate – 280 (70)

Curtis Jones – 269 (38.42)

Nat Phillips – 153 (51)

Stefan Bajcetic – 134 (26.8)

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 119 (29.75)

Calvin Ramsay – 93 (46.5)

Adrian – 90 (90)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, November 9, 2022: Liverpool's Ben Doak during the Football League Cup 3rd Round match between Liverpool FC and Derby County FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Caoimhin Kelleher – 90 (90)

Bobby Clark – 73 (36.5)

Layton Stewart – 66 (66)

Melkamu Frauendorf – 66 (66)

Ben Doak – 16 (16)

Arthur – 13 (13)

Naby Keita – 5 (5)

LIVERPOOL FC BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks