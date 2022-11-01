Ibrahima Konate made an imperious return to action for Liverpool in the 2-0 win over Napoli, with supporters hailing his influence.

The Reds faced almost a dead-rubber of a Champions League game on Tuesday night, with only a win by a four-goal margin or more seeing them top the group.

Leo Ostigard thought he had headed Napoli in front early in the second half, but VAR eventually chalked off the goal for offside.

Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez both scored tap-ins late in the day, as Liverpool returned to winning ways – but it was Konate who stood out most, with the returning centre-back superb all evening.

The Frenchman’s impact was not lost on supporters, who lauded his impact.

Everything just feels that little bit more secure with Ibrahima Konaté on the pitch. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) November 1, 2022

God bless Big Ibou ????? #LFC — Grizz Khan (@GrizzKhan) November 1, 2022

We need some more controlled aggression in this team. Ibou supplying it — Akki (@Akki_SwagMan) November 1, 2022

What a player Konate is. Made such a difference tonight. All of a sudden we have some legs! — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) November 1, 2022

Nice having Konate back, isn’t it? — John Gibbons (@johngibbonsblog) November 1, 2022

Liverpool look more comfortable in a 4-3-3, which is positive. Look tougher and more resolute for a change. Konate a major factor in that. — Rory Greenfield (@RoryGreenfield) November 1, 2022

Ibou konate is astronomically clear of Joe gomez, it’s two different leagues when it comes to defensive ability holy shit — #66 (@Trentslegacy) November 1, 2022

having Ibou back means so much for our defence going forward — ? (@LFConnor_) November 1, 2022

There is no doubt that Konate made a big difference to Liverpool’s back line, bringing energy and physicality that has been sorely lacking of late.

With all due respect to Joe Gomez, the 23-year-old is now a noticeable upgrade on him, and should also be ahead of Joel Matip when everyone is fit.

Liverpool have lacked legs throughout this season, but in Konate, they have a physical machine who can help turn their fortunes around.

Virgil van Dijk will certainly have been happy to see him back, and the hope is he can now stay fit until the World Cup and beyond.