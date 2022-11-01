★ PREMIUM
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, November 1, 2022: Liverpool's Ibrahima Konaté (R) challenges for a header with SSC Napoli's Victor Osimhen during the UEFA Champions League Group A matchday 6 game between Liverpool FC and SSC Napoli at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  

“God bless Big Ibou” – Liverpool fans hail returning Ibrahima Konate

Ibrahima Konate made an imperious return to action for Liverpool in the 2-0 win over Napoli, with supporters hailing his influence.

The Reds faced almost a dead-rubber of a Champions League game on Tuesday night, with only a win by a four-goal margin or more seeing them top the group.

Leo Ostigard thought he had headed Napoli in front early in the second half, but VAR eventually chalked off the goal for offside.

Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez both scored tap-ins late in the day, as Liverpool returned to winning ways – but it was Konate who stood out most, with the returning centre-back superb all evening.

The Frenchman’s impact was not lost on supporters, who lauded his impact.

There is no doubt that Konate made a big difference to Liverpool’s back line, bringing energy and physicality that has been sorely lacking of late.

With all due respect to Joe Gomez, the 23-year-old is now a noticeable upgrade on him, and should also be ahead of Joel Matip when everyone is fit.

Liverpool have lacked legs throughout this season, but in Konate, they have a physical machine who can help turn their fortunes around.

Virgil van Dijk will certainly have been happy to see him back, and the hope is he can now stay fit until the World Cup and beyond.

