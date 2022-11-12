Liverpool signed off for the World Cup with victory over Southampton and, afterwards, Jurgen Klopp spoke on ‘pre-season’ and January transfers.

Here are the key bits from Klopp’s post-Southampton press conference…

A new perspective

The manager had to watch his side’s 3-1 victory from the Main Stand, after the FA successfully appealed an initial decision that would have seen Klopp only fined for shouting at the referee against Man City.

It’s not something the boss would like to do again, though.

He said: “It’s the first game I’ve watched from the stands.

“It’s not my favourite place and it’s not too cool, we got the information yesterday. On Friday afternoon, the training is already done…

“The perspective is better, you get a much better overview. I saw what we did well and I saw what we didn’t do well and still couldn’t change it in the second half.

“We tried with changes but had Alisson to thank.”

Potential January transfers

Klopp has always trusted his own players but, with potential new investment on the horizon and the squad clearly lacking energy in midfield, the German has admitted that he is “open” to incomings.

“It’s always the same. If there’s something possible, we will do it, or not,” he said.

He added that if a “door opens up” then he will take the opportunity.

“It’s not about waiting, we want to improve the team all the time. We believe in the training ground as well and will see what happens,” the manager explained.

Milner at 600

Coming on, James Milner became just the fourth player since the Premier League‘s inception in 1992 to make 600 appearances in the competition – the first of which came for Leeds back in 2002.

The only names left above him on the list are Gareth Barry, Ryan Giggs and Frank Lampard.

Klopp was surprised that even Steven Gerrard hadn’t reached that number, highlighting just what an incredible achievement it is.

The boss said: “Stevie didn’t reach 600? Interesting.

“A lot of things need to come together, you have to be a top, top, top professional. I’m really proud to be around him.

“He’s an exceptional player and person – essential for everything.”

A “proper pre-season”

Part of the blame for Liverpool’s poor start to the season may lie in fatigue.

After playing over 60 games last season and beginning this campaign early, the squad’s international players didn’t get a full pre-season.

Klopp said: “The big problem we have this season is physical. Available then not available; physically intense.

“It’s a lot of football, especially when you are not on your physical level.”

Liverpool have just seven players going to the World Cup, so the break before Christmas offers a chance for a “proper pre-season.”

Klopp is also worried about his players going to Qatar, though, saying: “Now with the World Cup coming, I pray and hope they all come back healthy.

“For the other boys, we have a proper pre-season, three weeks together. We can work together; train together and bring them into the right shape.”

* Remember to subscribe to This Is Anfield on YouTube to watch every LFC press conference in full.