Jordan Henderson made his first appearance of England’s World Cup campaign on Friday, but may have suffered a minor issue against the US.

Henderson came off the bench in the 69th minute of the Three Lions’ 0-0 draw with the United States, producing an energetic display in his natural No. 8 role.

The Liverpool captain looked one of those most likely to turn the tide late on, but England were ultimately unable to overcome their opponents from America.

Gareth Southgate’s side remain favourites to progress to the last 16 as Group B winners, but still have a decisive clash with Wales to come on Tuesday night.

Neither Henderson nor Trent Alexander-Arnold are expected to start in that clash, but the chances of the former doing so may have decreased after a fitness update from England.

14 players are out for today's session in Al Wakrah, with those who started yesterday's game taking part in a recovery session. @Madders10 returns to training following his rehabilitation, while @JHenderson is working indoors on an individual programme. pic.twitter.com/HKcBVOdJXc — England (@England) November 26, 2022

It was explained that 14 players were involved in outdoor training, including Alexander-Arnold and the returning James Maddison, while those who started against the US took in a recovery session.

For Henderson, though, it was an individual programme indoors, working separately from the rest of the group.

That would suggest a minor fitness problem for the 32-year-old, who has already missed six games at club level this season due to two injuries.

There is no indication that it is a major issue, though, and Henderson should simply be managing his fitness as one of the older players in Southgate’s squad.

“Last night obviously we were a little bit disappointed that we couldn’t win the game, which is pretty normal,” Henderson explained in an interview on England’s social channels.

“But today, some of the boys training, the others recovering who played last night. The mood is good, and now we’re just sort of looking forward to the next game.”

Southgate has named the same starting lineup for both group games at the World Cup so far, but could be required to reshuffle slightly against Wales in Al Rayyan.