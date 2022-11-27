RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer is considered a potential midfield target for Liverpool, but the Austrian is still “leaning towards” another club.

Laimer was among the options weighed up by the Reds in the closing stages of the summer transfer window, before a late loan deal for Arthur was struck.

The 25-year-old is into the final year of his contract at Leipzig, where he has played for five-and-a-half years, and the belief is that he will depart on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Liverpool have been continually linked with the Austria international, but they are not alone in their interest.

Unsurprisingly, an update from Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg explains that Laimer is “leaning towards” a move to Bayern Munich instead.

With regards a switch to the Allianz Arena, it is claimed that “things are prepared,” though “it’s not advanced” and “Liverpool and Chelsea [are] still in.”

Plettenberg goes on to outline that, as Bayern midfielder Marcel Sabitzer “still wants to stay at this stage,” the situation could be impacted, because “as long as no one leaves the club, Laimer’s transfer is difficult to explain.”

That would suggest that Liverpool could still have a chance of signing the industrious midfielder, but on the face of it, it seems very unlikely that he will join the Reds.

It appears to go deeper than the player’s agent generating interest through established Premier League names, with Merseyside reporters corroborating claims of a summer pursuit.

But too often these scenarios have played out with very little hope of Liverpool actually securing a transfer.

That is particularly the case when it comes to the well-worn path between Leipzig and Bayern, which has seen Sabitzer and Dayot Upamecano both follow manager Julian Nagelsmann to Munich.