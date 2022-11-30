Liverpool announce expansion to 4,300 rail seats in the Kop

Having started a trial at Anfield last year, Liverpool have now announced that they expanding rail seating in the Kop during the Premier League‘s winter break.

The initial trial began at the start of last season, when the club installed 7,800 seats equipped with rail seating across the Kop and the lower tier of Anfield Road Stand.

That came following a safety review by the Sports Grounds Safety Authority, which highlighted that the safety of supporters who would persistently stand during matches was something that needed to be addressed.

Liverpool have now revealed that a further 2,500 rail seats are to be installed in the Kop, taking the total number in that stand to 4,300.

The expansion will be across blocks 202-306, rows 61-49 on the Kop, with work to begin in the near future, and likely to take around five weeks to be completed.

Those who have season tickets for those seats will be contacted by the club to explain the impact of the expansion in due course.

Rail seating at Anfield includes normal stadium seats with an integrated safety rail behind them to avoid a crowd collapse.

It is designed for a safer experience while maintaining the need for seating throughout games, allowing fans to stand comfortably during “key moments” such as goals.

The area at the back of the Kop is said to have drawn “positive feedback” from fans, with there being little to no impact on the existing matchday experience.

Upon the installation last August, This Is Anfield took part in a trial of the stadium’s rail seating, which delivered impressive results.