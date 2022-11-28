Liverpool appoint new club doctor after 4-month search

Liverpool have finally appointed a new club doctor, with Jonathan Power joining the Reds from early next year.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side have been without an official club doctor since the surprise and strangely timed departure of Jim Moxon a week before the new season got underway.

Since then, two academy staff doctors have been fulfilling the role, while head of recovery and performance Dr Andreas Schlumberger has increased his duties.

The lack of an official club doctor has led to some questions over the amount of injuries in Klopp’s squad in the opening months of the season, but with such a large medical department these narratives seem to be wide of the mark.

Now, the club have appointed Power, who has previously worked at the Football Association and Brentford.

Power, who was born in West Derby in Liverpool, will join up with the Reds’ squad on the training camp in Dubai next week but won’t begin officially in his role until early in 2023.

Power’s experience is vast, including nine years with The FA as team physician at youth levels then men’s team performance doctor from 2017 to 2021. During that time he also fulfilled matchday duties for Brentford from 2019 to 2021.

He also previously worked with Leeds Rhinos rugby, Huddersfield Town, the British Olympic Association, and sports medicine doctor for Team GB at the 2012 Olympics.

Power’s work has also seen him act as a consultant specialising in musculoskeletal problems and injuries, described as one of only a few highly trained specialist doctors in this field.

At Liverpool, he will work closely with the Reds’ medical department, which includes Schlumberger, physio Chris Morgan, head of fitness Andreas Kornmayer, head of nutrition Mona Nemmer, and prevention and performance physio Lena Aschenbrenner.