DOHA, QATAR - Monday, November 21, 2022: England's England's Jude Bellingham (C) celebrates after scoring the first goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between Iran and England at the Khalifa International Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  

Liverpool fans all say same thing after target Jude Bellingham scores for England

Jude Bellingham was a standout for England in their opening World Cup 6-2 win over Iran, leaving Liverpool fans all to share similar thoughts over the club’s much-discussed transfer target.

Reports of Liverpool’s interest in Bellingham are not hard to find, with the 19-year-old widely regarded as the club’s No. 1 transfer target for next summer.

He will demand a hefty fee, though, even if Borussia Dortmund are accepting of the fact that they “can’t afford to fight financially” for the midfielder.

But that will also pertain to Liverpool with any deal to be in excess of £90 million, a fee that many feel will be hiked if his opening World Cup outing is anything to go by.

Bellingham opened the scoring for England with a well-timed header before going on to dominate in midfield, ending his game with a 96.8 passing accuracy.

It all left Liverpool fans saying the same thing as they watched on…

Liverpool are certainly not alone in their interest, with Real Madrid and Man City both credited with being in the mix for his signature.

Bellingham’s goal was the first of six for England against Iran, with Bukayo Saka scoring twice, ex-Red Raheem Sterling finding the net, as too Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish.

There were no minutes to be had for Jordan Henderson nor Trent Alexander-Arnold, as Gareth Southgate instead turned to Rashford, Eric Dier, Grealish, Phil Foden and Callum Wilson off the bench.

