Liverpool loanee Max Woltman has barely featured under Danny Schofield, but the new Doncaster boss believes he now “understands what it takes.”

Woltman arrived at Doncaster with Gary McSheffrey in the dugout, but a poor run of results and a concern over playing style led to his dismissal in October.

Schofield was brought in as his replacement, and that has seen the Liverpool youngster’s stock plummet, with only 47 minutes on the pitch from four of a possible six games.

The 19-year-old has been left out entirely for the past two fixtures, which has led to speculation over a return to his parent club in the January transfer window.

However, speaking to the Doncaster Free Press, Schofield opened up on talks with Woltman over his situation, and praised his “outstanding” form in training.

“It’s an interesting one with Max, I think he’s been outstanding for the last two weeks in terms of training,” he said.

“He had a bit of a dip when he wasn’t involved in the squad. We sat down and told him what football is. He’s a 19-year-old kid.”

Schofield added: “He’s obviously got lots of potential, he wouldn’t be in Liverpool’s setup if he’s not got the potential to be a footballer.

“He’s been fantastic for the last two weeks and I said ‘if you keep training like this you are going to get an opportunity’.”

There is a clear belief in Woltman among the staff at Liverpool, with Jurgen Klopp turning to the teenager for two games last season, coming off the bench against AC Milan and starting against Shrewsbury.

But there appears to have been a culture shock on the move down to League Two, with the versatile forward still slight for a player adjusting to professional football.

However, Schofield has explained that there could “potentially” be a chance for Woltman in the coming weeks, with games against the likes of Walsall, Newport County and Harrogate Town.

“Potentially he will get some game time over the next few games,” he continued.

“He understands what it takes to compete at League Two level.”

Recently, This Is Anfield spoke to Doncaster Free Press correspondent Steve Jones, who admitted he “wouldn’t be surprised” if Woltman’s loan was cut short.