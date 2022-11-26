Liverpool are “pushing” in a three-way race to sign Jude Bellingham, but have two South American targets lined up as midfield alternatives.

With the January transfer window just over a month away, and plans already in motion for next summer, speculation will only increase in the coming weeks.

It is no surprise that Liverpool’s priority in the market will be bolstering the midfield ranks, which, as it stands, will be three short at the end of the campaign.

Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all see their contracts expire on July 1, and it can be argued that the current group is already one player light.

Dortmund and England youngster Bellingham is the priority target, with journalists on Merseyside reemphasising this in recent reports on the club’s recruitment staff.

#Bellingham: Been told that #MUFC hardly has a chance anymore. Triple fight: Liverpool, City, Real! #LFC & Klopp pushing! But not at any price due to FFP. Price: Up to €150m! JB is LFCs top target for central midfield – next to 2 players from South America. @SkySportDE — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) November 25, 2022

Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, who has sources close to Jurgen Klopp, has described it as a “triple fight” between Liverpool, Man City and Real Madrid for the 19-year-old.

Liverpool are said to be “pushing,” however it is stressed that Financial Fair Play limitations are still being considered for a deal that could cost at least €100 million (£86m) and as high as €150 million (£129m).

In a report for Sky Germany, Plettenberg claims that the Reds have a “very, very good chance” of signing Bellingham.

Interestingly, though, on Twitter he adds that, while Bellingham is the club’s “top target,” that comes “next to two players from South America.”

While it is unclear whether that would be instead of, or as well as, Dortmund’s No. 22, it is likely that Liverpool are only lining up one big-money addition in midfield.

The South American duo are unnamed, with Plettenberg as yet unsure on their identity, but there have been continued suggestions of interest in two players who fit the bill.

Brighton‘s Moises Caicedo, 21, who hails from Ecuador, is one of those, while Benfica and Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez, 21, has been regularly linked in the Portuguese press.

Each of those players would boost Liverpool’s midfield significantly, while also bringing down the average age of the squad with an eye on the future.

RB Leipzig’s Konrad Laimer, 25, is another known target, while reports in Ghana have linked the Reds with Ajax’s versatile Mohammed Kudus, 22, who can play in midfield and attack.