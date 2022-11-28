Liverpool to play Wolves in third round of FA Cup

Liverpool have been drawn at home to Wolves in the third round of the FA Cup, with their defence of the trophy set to begin in January.

As last season’s winners and current cup-holders, the Reds hosted the FA Cup third-round draw at Anfield on Monday evening.

The draw has seen Jurgen Klopp‘s side pitted against Wolves, with the tie to take place at home around the weekend of January 7/8.

It is their fourth game currently scheduled for January, with the potential for three more ties that month if they progress in both the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup.

The tie is set to land in the same week as a trip to Brentford in the Premier League (January 2), which marks their first fixture of 2023.

Wolves are currently bottom of the Premier League having won just two of their 15 games so far, losing nine, with manager Bruno Lage sacked at the start of October.

Former Spain boss Julen Lopetegui has now begun his time in charge of the Midlands club, who were knocked out by Norwich in the fourth round of last season’s competition.

Liverpool enjoyed an emphatic run to the FA Cup final last season, with victories over Shrewsbury, Cardiff, Norwich, Nottingham Forest and Man City.

That set up a clash with Chelsea at Wembley, which ended in a 0-0 draw and was ultimately decided by a 6-5 penalty-shootout win, with Kostas Tsimikas the hero.

Takumi Minamino, with three, was the Reds’ score in last season’s cup, while Ibrahima Konate was the only ever-present on route to the trophy.