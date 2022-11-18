FSG founder Tom Werner, who also acts as chairman of Liverpool Football Club, insists there is “no urgency” despite the owners “exploring a sale.”

Werner, along with John W. Henry, was part of a consortium which, upon purchasing the Boston Red Sox in 2001, eventually became known as Fenway Sports Group.

Owners of Liverpool since 2010, Henry, Werner and their partners – which include FSG president Mike Gordon – are now seeking investment into the club, and potentially an outright sale.

On Thursday, the Boston Globe carried quotes from FSG partner Sam Kennedy, who revealed that there had been “a lot of interest” in the club.

The same source, which is owned by Henry, has now brought word from Werner himself, who is the most high-profile figure to comment on the situation since the news broke on November 7.

“We’re exploring a sale, but there’s no urgency, no time frame for us, and as far as I’m concerned, it’s business as usual,” Werner told the Globe.

“One outcome could be our continued stewardship for quite a while.”

This stands up in terms of widespread reports on FSG’s plans to sell, with it maintained that the group would stick to their valuation – over £3 billion – and would only conduct business with the right party.

Werner’s insistence that it is “business as usual” is encouraging when it comes to the medium-term outlook for Liverpool, and in particular the transfer market.

Jurgen Klopp himself outlined his belief that the lack of certainty over the club’s ownership would not impact on recruitment, and that is seemingly now confirmed.