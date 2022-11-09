Liverpool begin their defence of the Carabao Cup with a third round clash against Derby at Anfield on Wednesday evening.

The Reds’ success in this competition was a highlight of their 2021/22 season, with Jurgen Klopp‘s side beating Chelsea on penalties at Wembley to lift the trophy in February.

The Liverpool boss is again expected to use the Carabao Cup as an opportunity to hand game time to the fringe players in his squad, with a youthful side likely to be named to face the League One outfit.

Caoimhin Kelleher will start in goal, with Calvin Ramsay likely to make his full debut at right-back, and the likes of Joe Gomez, Kostas Tsimikas, Curtis Jones, Fabio Carvalho and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain also in line to start.

There could also be involvement for some of Liverpool’s academy prospects, with Stefan Bajcetic and Bobby Clark set to feature.

The match gets underway at 8pm (GMT) – or 3pm in New York, 12pm in Los Angeles, 7am (Thursday) in Sydney, midnight in Dubai and 11pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Derby is not live on TV in the UK, but live audio commentary and a full match replay and highlights will be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Derby is being shown live on ESPN+ in the US, which is available to live stream here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Canada Viewers

Liverpool vs. Derby is being shown live on DAZN in Canada, which is available to live stream with DAZN here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Derby and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ Carabao Cup third round tie on the following channels worldwide:

