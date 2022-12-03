★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

3 teenagers show Liverpool’s “future is bright” after making difference in Milan win

The kids showed, once again, that they are more than alright as Liverpool closed out their trip to Dubai with a 4-1 win over AC Milan, with three teenagers catching the eye.

Much like their first friendly in Dubai, Liverpool took the lead early doors, this time off the boot of Mohamed Salah after an eye-catching adventure from Joel Matip.

Alexis Saelemaekers pegged the goal back on a rare foray forward for Milan, but Thiago then had something to say about that with a sweet strike from outside of the area for 2-1.

It was then Darwin Nunez‘s turn as he capped off his first minutes on return from his World Cup duties with a brace, thanks to sumptuous work from both Bobby Clark and Ben Doak.

Jurgen Klopp made 11 changes in the second half, meaning the Reds used 22 different players in their victory, which was then followed by a defeat in the penalty shootout.

Liverpool fans were happy with what they saw, notably from Joel Matip, Stefan Bajcetic and a couple of exciting teenagers, as the curtain fell on the winter training camp in Dubai.

 

Matip’s marauding runs rightly drew attention…

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - Friday, December 16, 2022: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (R) celebrates with team-mate Joël Matip (C) after scoring the opening goal during the Dubai Super Cup 2022 match between Liverpool FC and AC Milan at the Al Maktoum Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

After missing 10 games before the World Cup break, it was pleasing to again see Matip on the pitch and reacquainting himself with the adventures we all love to see him enjoy:

 

Bajcetic locked in at City next week?

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - Friday, December 16, 2022: Liverpool's Stefan Bajcetic (L) during the Dubai Super Cup 2022 match between Liverpool FC and AC Milan at the Al Maktoum Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The 18-year-old impressed against Lyon and did so again on Friday, firmly putting his hand up for a starting spot against Man City next week:

 

Nunez has the kids to thank

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - Friday, December 16, 2022: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez celebrates after scoring the fourth goal during the Dubai Super Cup 2022 match between Liverpool FC and AC Milan at the Al Maktoum Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Nunez was on the pitch for 31 minutes and finished his day with two goals, with Clark and Doak providing the final pass – to the delight of many.

Will they too get a chance against City:

The Reds’ time in Dubai is now in its final hours with a return to the UK to follow ahead of a long-awaited return to competitive action against Man City in the Carabao Cup on Thursday.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks