DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - Friday, December 16, 2022: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (3rd from R) celebrates with team-mates after scoring the opening goal during the Dubai Super Cup 2022 match between Liverpool FC and AC Milan at the Al Maktoum Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

9 teenagers, 1 injury & 10 over 100 – Liverpool’s key numbers from Dubai camp

Liverpool took advantage of the World Cup break by spending 12 days in Dubai for a valuable mini pre-season, which saw 26 players feature across two friendlies.

The domestic calendar was put on hold in mid-November to cater for the World Cup in Qatar, enforcing a six-week break between one first whistle and the next for Liverpool.

Those who did not feature in the tournament were afforded a timely break before reconvening in Dubai for a warm-weather training camp and two friendlies.

The Reds lost one, against Lyon, and won the second, against AC Milan, but the results were secondary for Jurgen Klopp as all he wanted to see was the right practices in place before competitive action returns.

He had a sizeable squad to work with, with only six senior figures not taking part due to the World Cup.

With the camp now over and the Reds now turning their attentions to their Carabao Cup clash with Man City on Thursday, here are some of the key numbers from Liverpool’s time in the UAE.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - Friday, December 16, 2022: Liverpool players line-up for a team group photograph before the Dubai Super Cup 2022 match between Liverpool FC and AC Milan at the Al Maktoum Stadium. Back row L-R: goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, Joe Gomez, Stefan Bajcetic, Roberto Firmino, Joël Matip. Front row L-R: Harvey Elliott, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner, Andy Robertson, Thiago Alcântara, Mohamed Salah. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

26

Players used during the two friendlies: Kelleher, Adrian, Milner, Frauendorf, Matip, Phillips, Gomez, Quansah, Robertson, Tsimikas, Ramsay, Chambers, Bajcetic, Corness, Elliott, Cain, Clark, Thiago, Keita, Salah, Doak, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Carvalho, Firmino, Nunez, Stewart.

12

Days spent in Dubai for the warm-weather training camp and friendlies.

5

Goals scored: Dariwn Nunez (2), Mo Salah (1), Thiago (1), Fabio Carvalho (1).

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - Friday, December 16, 2022: Liverpool's Thiago Alcântara (L) celebrates with team-mate Roberto Firmino after scoring the second goal during the Dubai Super Cup 2022 match between Liverpool FC and AC Milan at the Al Maktoum Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

1

Serious injury sustained, to Luis Diaz.

33

The initial squad was made up of 33 players, which included the likes of Diogo Jota, Arthur, Kaide Gordon and Marcelo Pitaluga – all of whom worked on individual rehabilitation.

2

Penalty shootout defeats, the first to Lyon (5-3) and the second to AC Milan (4-3).

9

Teenagers used by Klopp: Frauendorf, Quansah, Ramsay, Chambers, Bajcetic, Corness, Elliott, Clark and Doak.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - Friday, December 16, 2022: Liverpool's Ben Doak sets up the fourth goal during the Dubai Super Cup 2022 match between Liverpool FC and AC Milan at the Al Maktoum Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

4

The different players credited with an assist: Salah, Matip, Clark and Doak.

1

Player to return early from the World Cup after Darwin Nunez‘s Uruguay were knocked out at the group stage.

10

The number of players who played more than 100 minutes: Kelleher, Milner, Gomez, Robertson, Bajcetic, Elliott, Thiago, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah and Firmino.

