Liverpool delivered late Christmas joy with a 3-1 win at Aston Villa, with Stefan Bajcetic and Darwin Nunez both grabbing the headlines for various reasons.

Boxing Day has proven a joyous occasion for Jurgen Klopp and both Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk made sure Liverpool took one significant step towards another welcome late Christmas present.

The pair scored during a dominant first half at Villa Park which saw Andy Robertson break the Premier League record for the most assists for a defender.

Liverpool were living dangerously in the second half and paid the price as Ollie Watkins pegged a goal back for Villa, providing unnecessary impetus for the hosts.

Darwin Nunez could’ve made it comfortable for the Reds with the chances that came his way, but he was the man who set up 18-year-old Stefan Bajcetic for his first senior goal.

Ben Doak was handed his Premier League debut to cap off a brilliant Boxing Day win that pushes the Reds to within five points of the top four.

Bajcetic plays beyond his years

At just 18, Stefan Bajcetic has started to make a name for himself so far this season and he didn’t waste time in making an impact at Villa, scoring his first goal for the club with poise:

What a moment for Bajcetic. Such a composed finish to take that past the ‘keeper. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) December 26, 2022

Stefan Bajcetic (18y 65d) is the youngest player to score as a substitute in the Premier League for Liverpool since Michael Owen against Tottenham in November 1997 (17y 329d). #LFC #AVLLIV — Michael Reid (@michael_reid11) December 26, 2022

That first touch from Bajcetic was unbelievable. — Stephen Killen (@_StephenKillen) December 26, 2022

#Bajcetic taking full advantage of his chances. Amazing talent — LFCZA ?? (@LFCZA) December 26, 2022

Just look where he is when the ball gets played forward to Nunez. Most of our side would've just stood still and watched the action. He sprinted forward and got his rewards. Real composure infront of goal too. — Red (@TaintlessRed) December 26, 2022

What a moment for Stefan Bajcetic. A reminder that he joined Liverpool’s academy two years ago from Celta Vigo as a centre-back who could play in midfield. He has made remarkable progress in that time. — Caoimhe O'Neill (@CaoimheSport) December 26, 2022

A brilliant, frustrating menace

It’s a consistent theme with Nunez, get in all the right positions and make all the right runs but the finish is lacking.

It’s frustrating, but he was also crucial to Bajcetic’s goal – causing trouble for Villa throughout – and continues to show what an all-round threat he will be once he finds that clinical edge:

Me failing to finish my 20th pig in blanket ? Darwin failing to finish his 20th chance. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) December 26, 2022

It’s easy to be very critical on Darwin for his poor day in front of goal, but give him some respect he deserves for doing the hard work this game and creating the chance for Bajcetic first ever goal. His confidence will come, but no doubt he will succeed here. — Samuel (@SamueILFC) December 26, 2022

Good shift from Nunez. Completely sound with him coming away from games where he could have scored four. The lad is getting chances because he's making them. The goals will come. — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) December 26, 2022

“Nunez Creator of all chaos even for us…. Opposition don’t have a second to rest… He is the X Factor for us now…. Praying that he starts to put his chances away soon…” – Ajax11 in TIA’s comments

Nice to see Amazon give Man of the Match to Nunez, it’s about time we stopped associating missed chances with bad performances. He was a menace today. — Josh Williams (@DistanceCovered) December 26, 2022

Loved the away end to Nunez there. Proper supporters. He will be disappointed not to get his goal but he was a big threat throughout #AVLLIV — Jamie Holme (@JamieHolme) December 26, 2022

He's missed chances tonight but Darwin has been a difference-maker for Liverpool, here. — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) December 26, 2022

And there were other positives to take too…

Getting 4 senior players back involved made a huge difference. And it's clear that the team are learning where to play the ball for Nunez and vice versa.

The finishing will come and go but the constant running in behind and movement was ? — Dan Kennett (@DanKennett) December 26, 2022

Seven players out injured and away from home. A great win. — Andrew Beasley (@BassTunedToRed) December 26, 2022

Don't think a victory in that manner can be understated. Yes, there was a worrying loss of control after HT but it felt like the first time in a while that Liverpool weathered a storm and delivered a sucker-punch of their own late on. Plenty of strong individual performances too — Keifer MacDonald (@KeiferMacd) December 26, 2022

Massive three points – much more like it, even though we're still giving chances up far too easily. Thought Robbo was superb. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) December 26, 2022

That’s another Boxing Day victory in the bag for Klopp and just what was needed after the long break and with another game in four days’ time.

Up the Reds!