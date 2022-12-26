★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - Monday, December 26, 2022: Liverpool's Stefan Bajcetic (R) celebrates with team-mate Darwin Núñez after scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Aston Villa FC and Liverpool FC at Villa Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

Bajcetic “unbelievable” & Nunez a “menace” as Liverpool deliver late present

Liverpool delivered late Christmas joy with a 3-1 win at Aston Villa, with Stefan Bajcetic and Darwin Nunez both grabbing the headlines for various reasons.

Boxing Day has proven a joyous occasion for Jurgen Klopp and both Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk made sure Liverpool took one significant step towards another welcome late Christmas present.

The pair scored during a dominant first half at Villa Park which saw Andy Robertson break the Premier League record for the most assists for a defender.

Liverpool were living dangerously in the second half and paid the price as Ollie Watkins pegged a goal back for Villa, providing unnecessary impetus for the hosts.

Darwin Nunez could’ve made it comfortable for the Reds with the chances that came his way, but he was the man who set up 18-year-old Stefan Bajcetic for his first senior goal.

Ben Doak was handed his Premier League debut to cap off a brilliant Boxing Day win that pushes the Reds to within five points of the top four.

 

Bajcetic plays beyond his years

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - Monday, December 26, 2022: Liverpool's Stefan Bajcetic celebrates after scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Aston Villa FC and Liverpool FC at Villa Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

At just 18, Stefan Bajcetic has started to make a name for himself so far this season and he didn’t waste time in making an impact at Villa, scoring his first goal for the club with poise:

 

A brilliant, frustrating menace

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - Monday, December 26, 2022: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez during the FA Premier League match between Aston Villa FC and Liverpool FC at Villa Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It’s a consistent theme with Nunez, get in all the right positions and make all the right runs but the finish is lacking.

It’s frustrating, but he was also crucial to Bajcetic’s goal – causing trouble for Villa throughout – and continues to show what an all-round threat he will be once he finds that clinical edge:

“Nunez Creator of all chaos even for us…. Opposition don’t have a second to rest… He is the X Factor for us now…. Praying that he starts to put his chances away soon…”

Ajax11 in TIA’s comments

 

And there were other positives to take too…

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - Monday, December 26, 2022: Liverpool's Stefan Bajcetic (C) celebrates with team-mates after scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Aston Villa FC and Liverpool FC at Villa Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

That’s another Boxing Day victory in the bag for Klopp and just what was needed after the long break and with another game in four days’ time.

Up the Reds!

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks