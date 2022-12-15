As Liverpool continue to be linked with a host of players ahead of the January transfer window, a Merseyside journalist says a dream double deal for Jude Bellingham and Enzo Fernandez is “not unrealistic.”

Bellingham AND Enzo?!

That’s the dream for Liverpool supporters right now.

And according to David Lynch, a double deal for both players is not beyond the realms of possibility.

Writing for Liverpool.com, Lynch says the Reds are currently “in the driving seat” for Bellingham’s signature and adds that “it would be a major surprise” if Liverpool’s recruitment staff “aren’t at least aware” of Fernandez’s demands.

When discussing the prospect of signing both, Lynch points out that Liverpool wanted Aurelien Tchouameni last summer, and would not have dropped their interest in Bellingham if they’d managed to sign him.

For that reason, you would hope they have the funds for two big signings in midfield this summer, especially with the likes of James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain set to depart on free transfers.

However, the key lines from Lynch are: “Sources close to the club stated in the aftermath of the acquisition of Darwin Nunez that large transfer fees are unlikely to represent a significant stumbling block when it comes to future deals.

“And savings made in recent windows have provided scope for a midfield splurge exceeding that seen in 2018, when Keita and Fabinho both joined.”

Fingers crossed!

More transfer talk: Enzo, Gakpo, Amrabat & Moukoko

In a chat with Redmen TV, GOAL’s Neil Jones is another to have been discussing Liverpool’s possible interest in Fernandez, claiming club sources are denying suggestions of a pre-agreement for the time being.

Elsewhere, Gianluca Di Marzio believes Liverpool and Man United could be settle to go head-to-head for the signing of Cody Gakpo, and says the Reds have indeed held talks regarding the possible signing of Sofyan Amrabat.

Jude Bellingham may not be the only Borussia Dortmund youngster of interest to Liverpool, with The Times reporting the Reds are one of several sides interested in Youssoufa Moukoko.

Reds to conclude Dubai trip with Milan friendly

Liverpool are to take on AC Milan in their second Dubai Super Cup clash on Friday, with Darwin Nunez back in contention. Here are two ways the Reds could line up.

The match will also mark a reunion with Liverpool legend Divock Origi, who joined Milan last summer. Here are 10 things you should know ahead of the game.

The Reds’ medical staff are also said to be “quite optimistic” regarding Diogo Jota‘s recovery from injury, with suggestions he could be ready to face Real Madrid in the Champions League in February.

Latest news from elsewhere

Didier Deschamps has refused to respond to reports Karim Benzema could be involved in Sunday’s World Cup final against Argentina, despite missing the whole tournament due to injury so far.

Real Madrid have confirmed the signing of Brazilian youngster Endrick from Palmeiras, with the 16-year-old winger to follow in Vinicius Jr’s footsteps.

In a rare interaction with the media, Man United owner Avram Glazer has refused to be drawn on the potential sale of the club, but told The Athletic that “the process is proceeding.”

Video of the day

Naby wasn’t too sure about this!

Pearce: “Are there any new injury problems, Jurgen?” Klopp: “Yes, Naby won’t play until May, sadly. He’s been headbutted by a camel.”pic.twitter.com/FTmEHTrCjS — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) December 15, 2022

No World Cup until Saturday’s third-place play off now, but the Reds are back in action tomorrow, with just one week to go until that Carabao Cup clash with Man City!