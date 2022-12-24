Roberto Firmino is expecting to receive a new short-term contract offer from Liverpool, with the striker preferring to extend his stay at Anfield.

Firmino is one of six players whose deals are due to expire on July 1, along with James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, Adrian and loanee Arthur.

Talks are taking place over extensions for some of those, while others are likely to depart on a free transfer at the end of the season.

One who is likely to commit his future to Liverpool beyond 2023 is Firmino, with widespread reports suggesting that a new contract is in the offing for the No. 9.

It had previously been reported by GOAL’s Neil Jones that the likely offer would be for two years with the option of another 12-month extension.

But Brazilian journalist Bruno Andrade, writing for UOL Esporte, claims that Firmino is now only anticipating a package that would tie him down for the short term.

This would be for one or two years, and “at this time, a long-term extension is not being considered” by those in the Liverpool boardroom.

Andrade also notes that Firmino would be free to reach a pre-contract agreement with clubs outside of England from January 1, with rumours of interest from Italy and Saudi Arabia.

But it is maintained that the 31-year-old’s “preference is to remain with the Reds.”

Firmino has been with Liverpool since 2015, and has been one of the most, if not the most, important players during Jurgen Klopp‘s tenure.

It stands to reason that a short-term contract would suit the club as, turning 32 next season, the striker is showing signs of age as he picks up persistent injury issues.

Currently sidelined with a calf problem, Firmino missed a number of games last term due to various injuries including a long-term hamstring concern, losing his place as a first-choice starter.

However, this season has brought a resurgence, featuring in all but two games so far and starting in 16 of his 21 appearances, scoring nine goals and laying on four assists.

Though he is now no longer a guaranteed starter, with competition from the likes of Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota, he remains a valuable squad player – and a short-term extension would likely suit both parties.