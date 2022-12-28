Cody Gakpo is officially a Red after signing a contract until 2028 and the winger is ready to show “what I can do,” but he also knows there’s plenty still to develop.

The 23-year-old is Liverpool’s latest forward addition, arriving from PSV after the club moved quietly and efficiently to secure him in the January window.

Gakpo arrives for an initial fee of £37 million and comes as a belated present, following in Virgil van Dijk‘s footsteps by posing next to the Christmas tree for his official announcement.

There is excitement over what he can offer in the short and long term, and the Dutchman is ready to get stuck into training to start both helping and learning from the team.

“I feel really good, I’m really excited to be here. I’m looking forward to start training and start playing for this amazing club,” Gakpo told LFCTV.

“I think this is a great club for me to come in and try to show what I can [do] and try to help the team to achieve more beautiful moments that they already did in the past years.

“I think for me personally it’s also good to develop here and there’s a lot of great players here [who] I can learn a lot of things from.”

Liverpool’s new No. 18 will likely get his first taste of Anfield on Friday as he watches on from the stands as Klopp’s side host Leicester, but it’s more that he “cannot wait” to be on the pitch itself.

“I’m really looking forward to [playing at Anfield]. I heard a lot of great stories about the stadium, about the atmosphere. I cannot wait,” Gakpo said.

“Obviously [my aim is] to win as many prizes as we can as a team, to perform well, to show the world what we can do as a team and what I can do as a player.

“And personally, just to keep developing and become a better player every season.

“I’m really thankful that everybody is giving me such a warm welcome and I’m really looking forward to seeing everybody in the stadium and around the city.”

Welcome to Liverpool, Cody!