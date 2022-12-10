Three Liverpool players saw their World Cup campaigns come to an end on Friday, and there will be at least one more to follow on Saturday.

Alisson, Fabinho and Virgil van Dijk will all now be handed a well-earned break after Brazil and the Netherlands were both defeated on penalties in the quarter-finals.

A difficult way to exit the tournament, and the players themselves will be devastated to have not made the last four, but it’s no surprise to see Liverpool fans embracing the news that three key players should be available for the Reds’ busy upcoming schedule.

Like Darwin Nunez, all three will be granted at least a week off before reconvening with their Liverpool team-mates.

That means they’re unlikely to play any part in the warm-weather training camp in Dubai, with the squad set to return to Merseyside after next Friday’s friendly with AC Milan.

They, could, however, be in contention to face Man City in the Carabao Cup on December 22, and should definitely be ready to feature when Liverpool return to Premier League action against Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

A heartbreaking Friday for three of the Reds’ key players, but Liverpool fans are glad they’ll be back in action sooner rather than later:

Van Dijk

Alisson

Fabinho All in one day Either Trent/Hendo or Konate tomorrow too. Sad for them but should be back for Villa (a) 26th — The Kop End (@TheKopEnd0619) December 9, 2022

Alisson, Fabinho & Van Dijk all getting a nice little week off now before resuming training, hopefully Mbappe can give help give Trent, Hendo & Bellingham that week holiday too — Andy G (@Andy6times) December 10, 2022

Good results today for the Reds. Alisson, Fabinho & Van Dijk back in time to prepare for Villa away? pic.twitter.com/xiNc4OnYH4 — The Lad's Dad (@IanM_1970) December 9, 2022

Van Dijk, Alisson, Fabinho all back to Liverpool. Up the Reds. What a day — Lewis (@FRSLewis) December 9, 2022

A good World Cup day for Liverpool VVD Alisson and Fabinho all back in the fold after today — Tosh (@EuroTosh) December 9, 2022

With England set to take on France in the quarter-finals on Saturday night, either Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson or Ibrahima Konate will also conclude their time in Qatar this weekend.

They too are likely to be able to play a part in the Reds’ festive fixtures.

By contrast, Liverpool’s next competitive opponents Man City still have a number of players involved at the World Cup, with Jurgen Klopp likely to be able to field a stronger XI than his counterpart at the Etihad Stadium later this month.

Nunez, whose Uruguay side didn’t make it past the group stages, is scheduled to rejoin his Liverpool team-mates in Dubai on Monday.