How you can help Merseyside families and businesses this Christmas

Christmas is a special time of the year. Still, it can also be the hardest, especially during a cost-of-living crisis – and the smallest gesture or donation can make a huge difference.

It has been a rollercoaster few years for everyone, with the pandemic swiftly followed by the UK experiencing the worst cost-of-living crisis in half a century.

Christmas has the power to lift spirits and unite but there can, sadly, be no hiding away from the fact that many will struggle during this time of the year.

The city of Liverpool is no exception and various charities and organisations are trying to ensure everyone has a safe, warm and joyous time throughout the festive period.

Even if you can only afford to help a little, every donation will be greatly appreciated, whether that be a toy, food or money.

And don’t forget, wherever you are in the world, to shop local this Christmas to help the independent scene thrive.

Here is a list of how you can help those in Merseyside this Christmas:

How you can help this Christmas

LFC Radio City Cash for Kids: Operation Christmas Magic

The club have once again backed Radio City’s ‘Cash for Kids’ campaign and they have set up a sponsor page for donations here.

You can also donate new and unwrapped gifts at any official Liverpool FC store in Liverpool, Chester or Belfast or text-to-donate by texting CITY to 70910 to give £10 or to 70920 to give £20.

KIND Christmas Appeal

Committed to making sure every penny counts in helping local children and families in need with large-sized food hampers and toy parcels across Liverpool.

You can donate to their incredible cause here and read more about their Christmas appeal here.

Fans Supporting Foodbanks

With the World Cup disrupting the normal football schedule, food donations are important as ever and you can donate to Fans Supporting Foodbanks here.

The Whitechapel Centre Christmas Appeal

The charity works with people who are sleeping rough and helps them find and maintain a home and learn the skills for independent living.

Their appeal this year has several different support avenues, including: volunteering, donating useful things, buying Christmas cards or virtual gifts, or supporting us financially.

If you are able to give, you can do so here.

Christmas Toy Appeal

Harrison’s Bar & Kitchen are collecting new toys in the run-up to Christmas and every donation they receive will be matched by the business.

The toys received will be given to four different charities: Derry Mathews Toy Drive, the Kirkby Toy Appeal, Southdene Community Centre and L30 Community Centre.

If you want to donate a toy or make a cash donation, you can drop it off at the bar during their regular opening times, which you can find here.

Alder Hey

This year the hospital’s Christmas appeal is about helping Christmas Wishes come true and they have a donation page to help you do just that here.

Claire House

Claire House looks after seriously and terminally ill children in Liverpool and provides invaluable assistant for their families. You can find out more and donate here.

Charles Thompson’s Mission

The charity is dedicated to providing care and support, food and clothes, to those across the Wirral who are living in poverty and this year are running a toy and food hamper appeal.

They have created a list of what is needed and the various dropp off points around the city, here, but you can also donate online.

Support lines

Mental health has never been so important and the Christmas and New Year period can affect us all and it’s never been more important that everyone knows they are not alone.

Here, we have compiled a list of useful UK helplines which are open over Christmas for you or anyone you know:

NHS Volunteer Responders – 0808 196 3646

Childline – 0800 1111

Samaritans – 116 123

Rethink Mental Illness – 0808 801 0525

Shout Out – Text 85258

Age UK – 0800 055 6112

Cruse Bereavement Care – 0808 808 1677

* If you know of a local business, charity or organisation looking for some help this Christmas, comment below and we’ll add it to this page.