With uncertainty over Liverpool’s owners and Germany facing a crisis, Jurgen Klopp‘s agent has doubled down on his commitment to a long-term contract.

Germany dropped out of the World Cup at the group stage on Thursday, on a dramatic night that saw Japan beat Spain 2-1 to render a 4-2 victory over Costa Rica meaningless.

That has led to doubts over the future of Hansi Flick, who admitted after the game that a resolution would be sought over his role “quickly.”

Whether that will see him stay or go remains to be seen, but Klopp has been positioned as the bookmakers’ favourite to take over as Germany manager if he does depart.

Given the situation playing out at Liverpool, with owners Fenway Sports Group said to “leaning towards” partial investment but still in talks over a potential sale, it could present itself as a favourable move for Klopp.

But speaking to Sky Germany in response to rumours, Klopp’s agent, Marc Kosicke, offered a swift and much-welcome rebuttal to any claims he could quit.

“It’s a media issue,” Kosicke said of speculation.

“Jurgen has a contract in Liverpool until 2026 and he intends to fulfil it.”

This comes after Klopp’s assertion that, regardless of FSG’s plans, he remains “committed to the club.”

“In the moment, nothing happened, it’s just news that we knew. Nobody had a heart attack when we heard the news,” he told reporters in November.

“It’s a decision, it’s fine and we work really close together with FSG. It is a great relationship and it will not change.

“Whatever happens we will see and we will deal with it.”