BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - Monday, December 26, 2022: Liverpool's Fabio Henrique Tavares 'Fabinho' during the FA Premier League match between Aston Villa FC and Liverpool FC at Villa Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
LIVE: Aston Villa vs. Liverpool – Follow the Reds’ Boxing Day match here

Liverpool return to league action against Aston Villa this Boxing Day, looking to bounce back from Thursday’s defeat. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Villa Park is 5.30pm (UK), the referee is Paul Tierney.

Today’s blog is run by Sam Millne, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @sam_millne & in the comments below.

Teams

Aston Villa: Olsen; Young, Konsa, Mings, Digne; Kamara, McGinn, Luiz; Bailey, Watkins, Buendia

Subs: Marschall, Chambers, Bednarek, Cash, Dendoncker, Archer, Coutinho, K. Young, Ings

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Nunez

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Phillips, Tsimikas, Bajcetic, Keita, Elliott, Carvalho, Doak

Our coverage updates automatically below:

