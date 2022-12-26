Liverpool return to league action against Aston Villa this Boxing Day, looking to bounce back from Thursday’s defeat. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Villa Park is 5.30pm (UK), the referee is Paul Tierney.

Today’s blog is run by Sam Millne, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @sam_millne & in the comments below.

Teams

Aston Villa: Olsen; Young, Konsa, Mings, Digne; Kamara, McGinn, Luiz; Bailey, Watkins, Buendia

Subs: Marschall, Chambers, Bednarek, Cash, Dendoncker, Archer, Coutinho, K. Young, Ings

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Nunez

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Phillips, Tsimikas, Bajcetic, Keita, Elliott, Carvalho, Doak

Our coverage updates automatically below: