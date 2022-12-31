Thiago was a standout performer for Liverpool in their 2-1 win at home to Leicester, although not everyone shone at Anfield.

The Reds faced their final match of 2022 on Friday knowing that victory would take them to within just two points of the top four.

A disastrous start saw Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall fire Leicester ahead, but two own goals from Wout Faes saw Liverpool undeservedly lead at half-time.

Chances came and went for both sides, but in the end, the Reds clinched all three points, despite being far from their best.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, WhoScored, FotMob and the This Is Anfield readers.

There was no question about who Liverpool’s outstanding player was at Anfield, with Thiago (8.3) easily getting the highest average rating.

The Spaniard held the midfield together at times, both on and the ball, and without him, it was hard to see the Reds winning.

TIA’s Mark Delgado gave Thiago the Man of the Match award, saying it was “way, way, way too much of a one-man midfield show.”

Meanwhile, FotMob noted that the 31-year-old completed 88 percent of his passes, made eight recoveries and three interceptions.

In second place was Darwin Nunez (7.4), who may have misfired once again in front of goal, but was always in the game.

The Echo‘s Ian Doyle described the Uruguayan as a “constant menace” to Leicester‘s defence – it feels like the goals will flow at some point.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (7.3) was third-highest in the ratings, as he displayed some impressive defensive work up against the tricky Harvey Barnes.

Delgado highlighted one “really important sliding clearance” that thwarted one Leicester attack, in what was an “unusual” performance where defending took precedence for a change.

Jordan Henderson (5.3) got the lowest average after a really poor showing, with Doyle saying the captain was “way below” his best.

Up next for Liverpool is a trip to Brentford on Monday evening (5.30pm), which will be another big test of their top-four credentials.