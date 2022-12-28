With Cody Gakpo’s transfer now confirmed, Liverpool have revealed that the winger has taken the squad number last worn by Takumi Minamino.

The Reds again moved swiftly to address their needs, signing Gakpo from PSV in a deal worth an initial £37 million, with his move announced by the club on Wednesday evening.

The 23-year-old arrives to bolster Liverpool’s attack after serious injuries to Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz.

And his arrival has heralded the return of the No. 18 shirt, with the winger opting to play in the number last worn by Minamino, who left Anfield in the summer for Monaco.

The Japanese international made 55 appearances in the No. 18 and now it finds a new owner – but he is not the first Dutchman to wear it.

Gakpo’s countryman Dirk Kuyt wore the number throughout his Liverpool career for a total of 285 times, and it has also been donned by the likes of Michael Owen, John Arne Riise and Alberto Moreno in the Premier League era.

The winger has signed a contract until 2028 and will be expected to be in the stands on Friday as Liverpool host Leicester, with his move to be rubber-stamped when the window opens on January 1.

With the transfer now official, Jurgen Klopp is excited about the “really, really good player” Liverpool now have on their hands, someone who still has “the potential to become even better.”

“Offensively, he is very versatile and on top of this we know he is a smart footballer and also a smart person, so we are really excited to be able to work with him,” Klopp said of Gakpo to the club’s official website.