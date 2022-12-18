★ PREMIUM
2K6GAKY 08 Oct 2022 - Brighton and Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League - Amex Stadium Brighton's Moises Caicedo during the Premier League match at the Amex Stadium. Picture : Mark Pain / Alamy Live News
Liverpool credited with “interest” in Brighton’s Moises Caicedo

Liverpool’s need and pursuit of a midfielder remains at the top of the headlines and Brighton‘s Moises Caicedo is a name that continues to be tied to the Reds.

The Reds’ need to address the midfield is no secret and it is Jude Bellingham that leads the list of targets, though Liverpool are not alone in that race.

But the 19-year-old is not the only target namechecked in reports of late, with Morroco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat linked, as too Benfica’s Enzo Fernandez.

Brighton‘s Caicedo is another, with Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg recently reporting that the 21-year-old is on the club’s list of targets.

And Sky Sports released the same line on Saturday evening, namechecking Liverpool and Chelsea as two clubs “interested” in signing Caicedo, with no “formal talks” having yet taken place.

Brighton are in no hurry to see the Ecuador midfielder move on in January and feel “under no pressure to sell,” with Caicedo tied to the club until 2025.

He will demand a sizeable transfer fee when the time does come, representing a significant profit on Brighton‘s initial £5 million outlay in early 2021.

Caicedo is a crucial cog for Brighton as their defensive midfielder, missing just one of their 16 games this season, and he has been a constant presence for Ecuador since 2020.

Liverpool, of course, are not going to sign all the aforementioned players they have been credited with an interest in, but it is not to say they could not afford a significant outlay to address their needs.

It’s unlikely based on past trends at the club, but Liverpool will have funds available and have a number of players coming out of contract in the summer.

Change is afoot, but will Liverpool ever transition beyond the ‘interest’ stage with Caicedo? They have every reason to such is his talent, only time will tell.

In the meantime, get ready for a further influx of midfield targets peaking Liverpool’s ‘interest’ in the coming weeks and months.

