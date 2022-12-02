Kaide Gordon has spent almost 10 months out through injury, but the young Liverpool winger is now set to make a “big step” in his recovery.

After a dream breakthrough into the first-team setup, it has been a nightmare 2022 for Gordon, with a pelvic injury keeping him out since February.

It was not the year he would have hoped for, after becoming the club’s second-youngest-ever goalscorer in January, but it shows the growing pains even the most talented prospects can deal with.

Gordon’s most recent update, in mid-November, saw him running on an anti-gravity treadmill at Liverpool’s training ground in Kirkby, suggesting he was still not ready to resume light outdoor work.

But speaking to the Liverpool Echo, academy director Alex Inglethorpe revealed that the 18-year-old is now due for a “big step” as he returns to the pitch.

“Kaide is closer to getting back and his rehabilitation will now be on the grass, which is always a good sign for any player,” he explained.

“Mentally it’s a big step when they know they can go back on the field and out of the gym.

“The injury has been hugely disappointing for him.”

It has been so long since supporters have seen Gordon in action, even for the under-21s, that they would be forgiven for forgetting him as a long-term option.

That has only been magnified by the rise of Ben Doak – who only turned 17 last month – in his position out on the right flank.

But Inglethorpe has been taken by Gordon’s application during his time off, and believes that it will be a matter of when, not if, he can “remind everyone” of his talent.

“I’ve been very impressed with his attitude since being ruled out,” he continued.

“I’ve caught up with him a couple of times and it has been really nice to get to know him a bit better on a personal level.

“There is undoubted talent there and it has been a long way back, but I’m sure he’ll remind everyone how good he is.”