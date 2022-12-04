There were two outrageous finishes from Liverpool loanees over the weekend, while another youngster made his return after surgery in October.

Though Liverpool are not currently in action, instead taking in a training camp in Dubai, there are still a number of loanees involved with their clubs.

Over the weekend, that included a seventh appearance at Kidderminster Harriers for Jack Bearne, who was sent on just 12 minutes into a National League North trip to Alfreton Town.

Beautiful finish from Bearne ? Highlights from Friday night are now on YouTube.#Harriers ? | @jakkbearne10 — Kidderminster Harriers ? (@khfcofficial) December 3, 2022

It began well for the 21-year-old forward, who chased a kick from goalkeeper Tom Billson which went from one penalty area to the other, allowing it to bounce once before lifting it over the stranded George Willis.

But Alfreton Town, who went down to 10 men, were able to claw back for a 1-1 draw through Matt Rhead’s penalty, with Bearne playing 78 minutes.

Elsewhere, there was another goal for Fidel O’Rourke at Welsh side Caernarfon Town, bringing his tally to eight in 13 appearances on loan.

FIDEL O’ROURKE ?? The on loan @LFC striker chips the keeper to score his 7th of the season for @CaernarfonTown ? pic.twitter.com/9okrZKyeWx — Sgorio ?? (@sgorio) December 2, 2022

Like Bearne’s, it was a well-taken effort from the 20-year-old, who raced onto the ball and produced a Hernan Crespo-esque chip over the onrushing goalkeeper.

O’Rourke’s evening ended early, though, as he was withdrawn just 35 minutes into a 3-2 defeat to Newtown AFC.

Friday brought a second consecutive League One start for Owen Beck at Bolton, lining up on the opposite flank to fellow Liverpool loanee Conor Bradley in a clash with Bristol Rovers.

The Wales youth international played 73 minutes in a 1-1 draw in which he, according to the Manchester Evening News‘ John McDougall, “struggled at times” but showed “some bright sparks going forward.”

Bradley, a key player for Bolton, stayed on the full 90 minutes, and was praised as “one of the chief creators going forwards.”

Having undergone surgery to repair a groin injury in October, James Balagizi made his first start back for Crawley Town as they beat Swindon 2-0.

The 19-year-old impressed as he played 53 minutes in the No. 10 role, in a game that saw him line up against former Liverpool team-mate Tom Clayton.

Also in League Two, Max Woltman made a second start for Doncaster, playing 79 minutes in a 2-0 loss to Walsall, with the Doncaster Free Press‘ Steve Jones writing that he was “handed a big chance to impress from the off and failed to take it.”

Finally, there was a start for Tyler Morton as Blackburn began their mid-season training camp in Marbella, playing 90 minutes in a 4-0 friendly win over Hearts.

Liverpool Loan Watch Roundup

Conor Bradley (Bolton) – 90 mins vs. Bristol Rovers

– 90 mins vs. Bristol Rovers Owen Beck (Bolton) – 73 mins vs. Bristol Rovers

– 73 mins vs. Bristol Rovers James Balagizi (Crawley) – 53 mins vs. Swindon

– 53 mins vs. Swindon Max Woltman (Doncaster) – 79 mins vs. Walsall

– 79 mins vs. Walsall Jack Bearne (Kidderminster Harriers) – 78 mins vs. Alfreton Town, goal

– 78 mins vs. Alfreton Town, goal Fidel O’Rourke (Caernarfon Town) – 35 mins vs. Newtown, goal

– 35 mins vs. Newtown, goal Tyler Morton (Blackburn) – 90 mins vs. Aberdeen (friendly)

Injured: Marcelo Pitaluga, Vitezslav Jaros, Paul Glatzel

Unused: Anderson Arroyo, Adam Lewis

Not in action: Sepp van den Berg, Leighton Clarkson, Rhys Williams, Billy Koumetio, Jakub Ojrzynski