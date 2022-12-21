While Lucas Leiva‘s future as a player is uncertain following the discovery of a heart issue, he has hit back at claims he has been forced to retire.

Former Liverpool midfielder Lucas was pulled from pre-season training with Brazilian club Gremio after an abnormality was found in his heartbeat.

The 35-year-old is yet to return to action as he undergoes tests and treatment, but it is as yet unsure whether he will need to retire.

However, that has not stopped Brazilian journalist Marco Souza, writing for GZH Esportes, from claiming that Lucas is “considering announcing his retirement” as he is unlikely to have the “clinical conditions to continue.”

That has been emphatically denied by Lucas, who took to Twitter on Tuesday to insist that he “still does not know” what will happen, branding Souza “irresponsible.”

“I don’t know what makes a journalist so eager to ‘break the news’. Suddenly seek credibility in the market or morale in the company?” he wrote.

Não sei o que leva um jornalista a ter tanta ânsia em "dar um furo". De repente busque credibilidade no mercado ou moral na empresa. Afirmar que vou me aposentar nas próximas semanas é uma IRRESPONSABILIDADE sem tamanho… pic.twitter.com/gOVlh1dq5b — Lucas Leiva (@LucasLeiva87) December 20, 2022

“Claiming that I will retire in the next few weeks is irresponsible. It would be better to ask me my desire than to look for it in other sources.

“My son called me shocked by the ‘information’. Would you like this?

“These days everything crossed my mind! You can’t imagine what it’s like to change your routine so unexpectedly…

“What will become of my future? I still do not know.

“My will is to continue helping the club I love, if it is not possible I will be the first to inform my family, friends and Gremio fans.

“So far I only ask respect! Thanks.”