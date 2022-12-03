Liverpool appear to be accelerating their efforts to sign a new midfielder, with another name added to the list of targets behind Jude Bellingham.

It is no secret that Liverpool’s priority in the transfer market is the addition of at least one new face in the middle of the park.

Though there is quality throughout Jurgen Klopp‘s ranks, there is certainly a gap to be filled between veterans such as Thiago and Jordan Henderson and youngsters like Harvey Elliott.

Bellingham, at 19, is in fact two months younger than Elliott, but his experience with both Dortmund and England fits the bill in terms of proven ability along with the generational potential to develop further.

It is widely reported that Liverpool are not only pushing for a deal for Bellingham, but are seen as front-runners in a transfer that could go through in the summer.

News #Amrabat: Been told that many clubs from the Premier League observing him, especially #LFC (next to Bellingham & Caicedo). No negotiations now but he is open to leave #Fiorentina. Salary now around €3-4m + Boni. Price tag: More than €30m! Key player! @SkySportDE ?? pic.twitter.com/1JlE0rHVEM — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) December 2, 2022

However, there are alternatives, and Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, who is viewed as a reliable source, has added another name to the list.

That comes in the form of Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, who is part of the Morocco squad that has progressed to the last 16 of the World Cup.

On Twitter, Plettenberg explained that “many clubs from the Premier League” are interested in the 26-year-old but “especially Liverpool,” with the player “open to leaving Fiorentina.”

In a report from Sky Germany, it is added that Amrabat “could leave in the winter,” though “a decision will probably only be made after the World Cup.”

Interestingly, the Dutch-born midfielder is touted as available for around €30 million (£25.8m), with his current salary between £50,000 and £66,000 a week.

That would not be prohibitive for Liverpool, though it remains to be seen whether Amrabat would be seen as an alternative to Bellingham or an additional signing.

Brighton‘s Moises Caicedo and Benfica’s Enzo Fernandez have also been linked with moves to Merseyside, while RB Leipzig’s Konrad Laimer was also on the radar but is said to have agreed to join Bayern Munich.

Amrabat joined Fiorentina from Club Brugge in 2020, following a loan spell with Hellas Verona elsewhere in Serie A, having previously played for FC Utrecht and Feyenoord.

He is an all-action, box-to-box midfielder whose strength comes in possession, and he ranks in the 97th percentile in terms of progressive passes per 90 across Europe’s top five leagues.

According to FBref, Amrabat – whose brother, Nordin, briefly played in the Premier League for Watford – is stylistically similar to the likes of Stanislav Lobotka (Napoli), Kevin Kampl (Leipzig) and Tyler Adams (Leeds).