Liverpool will be trawling the market for possible additions to their midfield, either this month or in the summer, but who could be available?

One of the clearest indicators of a player’s availability – particularly for a club such as Liverpool, who operate within their means – is a soon-to-be-expiring contract.

The Reds have often used this to their advantage in the transfer market, such as their £25 million deal to sign Thiago in 2020 – the Spaniard only had a year left at Bayern Munich.

A dwindling contract, in theory, should limit a selling club’s strength in negotiations, and set a more concrete valuation for a prospective target.

So who could Liverpool look to at a time when they desperately need reinforcements in midfield?

Here is a list of 46 midfielders whose contracts are expiring within the next 18 months, including 21 who could move on a free transfer in July.

2023

Youri Tielemans, 25 – Leicester

Jorginho, 31 – Chelsea

Thomas Lemar, 27 – Atletico Madrid

N’Golo Kante, 31 – Chelsea

Daichi Kamada, 26 – Eintracht Frankfurt

Konrad Laimer, 25 – RB Leipzig

Adrien Rabiot, 27 – Juventus

Ilkay Gundogan, 32 – Man City

Houssem Aouar, 24 – Lyon

Mahmoud Dahoud, 27 – Dortmund

Jefferson Lerma, 28 – Bournemouth

Mauro Arambarri, 27 – Getafe

Mathias Jensen, 27 – Brentford

Ellyes Skhiri, 27 – FC Koln

Mateus Uribe, 31 – Porto

Manuel Lanzini, 29 – West Ham

Florian Grillitsch, 27 – Ajax

Daler Kuzyaev, 30 – Zenit St Petersburg

Mohamed Elneny, 30 – Arsenal

Dennis Geiger, 24 – Hoffenheim

Dani Ceballos, 26 – Real Madrid

2024

Declan Rice, 24 – West Ham

Mason Mount, 24 – Chelsea

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, 27 – Lazio

James Maddison, 26 – Leicester

Tomas Soucek, 27 – West Ham

Mateo Kovacic, 28 – Chelsea

Piotr Zielinski, 28 – Napoli

Ruben Neves, 25 – Wolves

Wilfred Ndidi, 26 – Leicester

Hakan Calhanoglu, 28 – Inter Milan

Granit Xhaka, 30 – Arsenal

Julian Brandt, 26 – Dortmund

Guido Rodriguez, 28 – Real Betis

Ruben Loftus-Cheek, 26 – Chelsea

Sofyan Amrabat, 26 – Fiorentina

Youssouf Fofana, 24 – Monaco

Djibril Sow, 25 – Eintracht Frankfurt

Geoffrey Kondogbia, 29 – Atletico Madrid

Bryan Cristante, 27 – Roma

Florian Neuhaus, 25 – Borussia Monchengladbach

Oihan Sancet, 22 – Athletic Club

Koke, 31 – Atletico Madrid

Philip Billing, 26 – Bournemouth

Sander Berge, 24 – Sheffield United

Emre Can, 29 – Dortmund

There are certainly some interesting names that pop up, including a number of players who have been on Liverpool’s radar in the past.

Among those are Thomas Lemar, Houssem Aouar and Mahmoud Dahoud, whose contracts are up later this year, and Piotr Zielinski, Julian Brandt, Florian Neuhaus and Sander Berge, who enter their final 12 months in the summer.

Other names to stand out are pressing machine Dennis Geiger, the England duo of Declan Rice and Mason Mount and, obviously, reported target Sofyan Amrabat.

* Information is courtesy of Transfermarkt. The specifics of certain deals are unclear – for example, it is reported that West Ham have a one-year extension clause in Rice’s contract.