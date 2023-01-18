You can now abseil at Anfield – 100ft down the Main Stand!

There’s a new addition at Anfield… fans can now abseil from the home of Liverpool FC!

Launching next month, supporters will be able to drop themselves more than 100 feet down the side of the stadium’s 21,000-seater Main Stand and enjoy panoramic views over the city.

Reds trio Harvey Elliott, Diogo Jota and Calvin Ramsay recently took on the challenge to officially launch the new addition to the stadium.

The Anfield Abseil begins with a climb up the stairs to the top of the Main Stand roof, where you are greeted by stunning panoramic views across the city and its many iconic landmarks, from one of the highest points on Merseyside.

Each participant is expertly strapped into all the necessary safety gear, before leaning back over the edge of the very top of the Main Stand and abseiling 100ft down its side.

Plus, you get to touch the club’s huge official crest as you make your way to the ground below.

This brand-new adrenaline-filled adventure is available through LFC Stadium Tours & Experiences and can be booked right now via its website here.

Participants must be at least ten years old to take part, with youths (10-17 years) costing £38 per ticket and adults £45.

You will also receive a souvenir wristband, free entrance to The Liverpool FC Story Museum worth £10 for adults, £6 for children, and full safety briefing and abseil equipment on the day.

There is a 10% discount promo code for Season Ticket Holders and LFC Official Members: MEMB10ABSEIL. Visitors will be required to present an NFC pass on their smartphone on arrival at the stadium to verify the offer.

You can book tickets now, via LFC official stadium tours website.