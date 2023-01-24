Jordan Henderson has admitted to having struggled on his return from the World Cup, while another transfer rumour spreading on Twitter has been shot down. Never a dull day for Liverpool!

Forget Gravenberch

As is the case in the current age of football consumption, Twitter was alight with speculation over Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch based on a picture of his agent at Anfield.

There are one hundred and one possible reasons why Rafaela Pimenta was at the game on Saturday – including Chelsea, they’re on a spending spree so it would only make sense!

As for any transfer links to Gravenberch, though, it’s a non-event says Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, with a loan to Liverpool or any other club, said to be a “NO topic.”

The 20-year-old midfielder has made 17 appearances for Bayern this season and there has previously been suggestions that there could be scope for a temporary switch for the second half of the season.

But that is not the case with Bayern still having belief in the youngster, who has yet to start a game in the Bundesliga.

The social media rumour mill, it’s an experience alright.

The captain in a ‘difficult’ spot

Jordan Henderson has admitted that it’s been “difficult over the last few weeks to perform to the level I’m capable of.” He’s not the only one struggling.

Former Liverpool analyst Harrison Kingston is one of a long list of names behind the scenes who have left the club, and the reason for his departure isn’t uncommon after success.

Chelsea‘s Mason Mount continues to be linked to Liverpool and one Reds legend would support a move – you do feel a lot of the talk is being stirred up by Mount’s agent, though.

Real trying to get creative for Jude

Ex-Red Ki-Jana Hoever is to have his loan spell at PSV cut short this month after struggling to force his way into the side. He’s struggled since leaving Anfield in 2020.

Steven Gerrard will not be the next Poland manager after they appointed former Portugal boss Fernando Santos on Tuesday.

The fallout from Juventus’ astonishing financial scandal continues and players who deferred their wages could be banned for more than a month – Arthur was named on the list.

According to Sky Germany, Real Madrid are considering offering Eduardo Camavinga and €100 million to sweeten any deal for Jude Bellingham. Wonder if they’ve consulted Camavinga.

Oh Everton, we’re all laughing at you…

Marcelo Bielsa was an early favourite for the now vacant manager position at Everton but he rightly needs convincing, says the Guardian, and he has doubts about taking up the position. You can’t blame him.

And it gets worse for the Toffees as Arnaut Danjuma is now close to joining Tottenham on loan despite having undergone a medical over the weekend at Everton. Someone or something got in his ear…

And it’s no wonder then that Jamie Carragher has called Everton the “worst-run club in the country.”

Fan power & match of the night

Fans have more power than they might think, this is a good show of that!

A leaflet from exactly 10 years ago for away ticket prices at Arsenal – we were at the forefront of the campaign which culminated in our march on @premierleague in June 2013 which led to capping of away tickets at £30 – if fans hadn’t campaigned, prices would now be at least £80 pic.twitter.com/2dXbqJHysq — Spirit of Shankly (@spiritofshankly) January 24, 2023

It’s Carabao Cup semi-final time and tonight Southampton host Newcastle in the first leg (8pm) – it’d be good to see the Saints get a result, wouldn’t it.

Enjoy your evening, Reds!