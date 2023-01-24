★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Gravenberch rumour rubbished, Mount support & Hendo’s struggles – Latest LFC News

Jordan Henderson has admitted to having struggled on his return from the World Cup, while another transfer rumour spreading on Twitter has been shot down. Never a dull day for Liverpool!

 

Forget Gravenberch

As is the case in the current age of football consumption, Twitter was alight with speculation over Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch based on a picture of his agent at Anfield.

There are one hundred and one possible reasons why Rafaela Pimenta was at the game on Saturday – including Chelsea, they’re on a spending spree so it would only make sense!

As for any transfer links to Gravenberch, though, it’s a non-event says Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, with a loan to Liverpool or any other club, said to be a “NO topic.”

The 20-year-old midfielder has made 17 appearances for Bayern this season and there has previously been suggestions that there could be scope for a temporary switch for the second half of the season.

But that is not the case with Bayern still having belief in the youngster, who has yet to start a game in the Bundesliga.

The social media rumour mill, it’s an experience alright.

 

The captain in a ‘difficult’ spot

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, January 21, 2023: Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Jordan Henderson has admitted that it’s been “difficult over the last few weeks to perform to the level I’m capable of.” He’s not the only one struggling.
  • Former Liverpool analyst Harrison Kingston is one of a long list of names behind the scenes who have left the club, and the reason for his departure isn’t uncommon after success.
  • Chelsea‘s Mason Mount continues to be linked to Liverpool and one Reds legend would support a move – you do feel a lot of the talk is being stirred up by Mount’s agent, though.

 

Real trying to get creative for Jude

DOHA, QATAR - Friday, November 25, 2022: England's Jude Bellingham during the national anthem before the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between England and USA at the Al Bayt Stadium. The game ended in a goal-less draw. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Ex-Red Ki-Jana Hoever is to have his loan spell at PSV cut short this month after struggling to force his way into the side. He’s struggled since leaving Anfield in 2020.
  • Steven Gerrard will not be the next Poland manager after they appointed former Portugal boss Fernando Santos on Tuesday.
  • The fallout from Juventus’ astonishing financial scandal continues and players who deferred their wages could be banned for more than a month – Arthur was named on the list.
  • According to Sky Germany, Real Madrid are considering offering Eduardo Camavinga and €100 million to sweeten any deal for Jude Bellingham. Wonder if they’ve consulted Camavinga.

 

Oh Everton, we’re all laughing at you…

2GKKACJ Valencia, Spain. 14th Sep, 2021. Arnaut Danjuma of Villarreal seen in action during the UEFA Champions League group F match between Villarreal CF and Atalanta at Estadio de la Ceramica in Villarreal. (Credit Image: © Xisco Navarro/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire)

  • Marcelo Bielsa was an early favourite for the now vacant manager position at Everton but he rightly needs convincing, says the Guardian, and he has doubts about taking up the position. You can’t blame him.
  • And it gets worse for the Toffees as Arnaut Danjuma is now close to joining Tottenham on loan despite having undergone a medical over the weekend at Everton. Someone or something got in his ear…

 

Fan power & match of the night

Fans have more power than they might think, this is a good show of that!

It’s Carabao Cup semi-final time and tonight Southampton host Newcastle in the first leg (8pm) – it’d be good to see the Saints get a result, wouldn’t it.

Enjoy your evening, Reds!

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!

An informative, tongue-in-cheek roundup of the day’s events at LFC and the wider football world.




More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks