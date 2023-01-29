Jurgen Klopp has ruled out any further signings before the January transfer deadline on Tuesday night, insisting that “nothing will happen.”

The Reds suffered a fourth defeat in their last nine games – and a second to the same opponent – as they were pegged back by Brighton to lose 2-1 on Sunday.

In that nine-game run, Klopp’s side have won only three times, with the only victory in their last six outings being the 1-0 away to Wolves in their FA Cup third-round replay.

With the January transfer window still open until 11pm on Tuesday night, there were still hopes that Liverpool could add to a misshapen and struggling squad as their rivals continue to strengthen.

But, perhaps as expected, Klopp has moved to rule out any more additions beyond the £44 million signing of Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven.

“No, no, no. Nothing will happen in this transfer window,” he told beIN SPORTS after the loss at Brighton.

“That’s all. All good.”

Liverpool are still due to conduct business, but only in terms of outgoings, with Nat Phillips attracting interest from Galatasaray along with clubs in the Bundesliga.

A number of youngsters could also head out on loan, but fans yearning for another newcomer, namely in midfield, will be left disappointed.

Of course, Klopp’s words could be part of the brinkmanship of this late-window period, having answered the question with a wry smile.

Realistically, though, they should be taken at face value, as there is no indication Liverpool will make any more signings.