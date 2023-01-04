As Brighton humiliated Everton with a 4-1 win at Goodison Park, Liverpool-linked midfielder Moises Caicedo produced a display that left fans convinced.

Caicedo is among the midfielders most regularly linked with a move to Merseyside, either in the January transfer window or the summer.

But suggestions from local journalists are, contrary to claims in his native Ecuador, that there have been no talks with Brighton over a deal for the 21-year-old.

It is clear that there is a void in Jurgen Klopp‘s midfield, however, with Jamie Carragher arguing after the 3-1 loss to Brentford on Monday that three new signings are required with a spend of around £200 million.

Brighton‘s No. 25 has been touted with a price tag of close to £60 million, and his performance in Tuesday’s 4-1 victory over Everton will have only strengthened the Sussex club’s hand:

Moisés Caicedo's game by numbers vs. Everton: 92% pass accuracy

84 touches

71 passes

9 x possession won

4 duels won

3 interceptions

3 chances created

2 aerial duels won

2 tackles made

1 shot

1 assist Pure class. pic.twitter.com/1jiBtn7czf — Squawka (@Squawka) January 3, 2023

It was an all-action showing from a midfielder with hallmarks of Gini Wijnaldum to his game, which is exactly what Liverpool seem to be missing at present.

That is a feeling shared by many supporters, who took to Twitter following Caicedo’s latest display to describe him as a “no brainer” transfer:

Caicedo with an absolutely massive performance tonight, just pay the money and sign the lad. — LFC92 (@LFC92) January 3, 2023

Moises Caicedo is right there for the taking this month, we would be silly not to sign him now. — Samuel (@SamueILFC) January 3, 2023

I'm literally on my knees for Caicedo he's perfect for us, exactly what we need — Chris (@king_stopher) January 4, 2023

Just give Brighton whatever they want for Caicedo — Lewis ? (@LewYNWA) January 3, 2023

Just pay up #LFC. Installments over 5 years would cost £12 fu$king million a year. No Brainer FFS. #Caicedo https://t.co/v3AHTNVJAK — SHooMit (@SHoomwitter) January 4, 2023

Is £60-70m too much for Moises Caicedo? Yeah, probably. But we’re desperate, is exactly the profile we need and improves our midfield tenfold. If we have to overpay, so be it. The situation merits it. — Laurie (@LFCLaurie) January 3, 2023

Sign Caicedo now and get Nunes and hopefully Bellingham in the summer. Can't see that happening but we need atleast 2 out of them 3 with one signing this month. — Josh (@JoshCF_) January 4, 2023

Kone £30m

Caicedo £65m

Bellingham £115m

£210m outlay and that’s the midfield sorted for 10 years. — Jimmy #FSGOUT (@KopInfluence) January 3, 2023

The noises from the club are that Liverpool are unlikely to bring in a new midfielder this month – and instead, there are claims a deal is being lined up to bring in Wolves‘ Matheus Nunes in the summer.

But the need is desperately clear, particularly as injuries mount up, and Klopp has already attested that secrecy over any transfer talks is preferred.

At 21, Caicedo is blossoming into a potentially elite midfielder who could slot into the Liverpool setup quickly, with the investment required in order to avoid a crisis.