2K6GAKY 08 Oct 2022 - Brighton and Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League - Amex Stadium Brighton's Moises Caicedo during the Premier League match at the Amex Stadium. Picture : Mark Pain / Alamy Live News
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  

Liverpool fans label Moises Caicedo “perfect for us” after destroying Everton

As Brighton humiliated Everton with a 4-1 win at Goodison Park, Liverpool-linked midfielder Moises Caicedo produced a display that left fans convinced.

Caicedo is among the midfielders most regularly linked with a move to Merseyside, either in the January transfer window or the summer.

But suggestions from local journalists are, contrary to claims in his native Ecuador, that there have been no talks with Brighton over a deal for the 21-year-old.

It is clear that there is a void in Jurgen Klopp‘s midfield, however, with Jamie Carragher arguing after the 3-1 loss to Brentford on Monday that three new signings are required with a spend of around £200 million.

Brighton‘s No. 25 has been touted with a price tag of close to £60 million, and his performance in Tuesday’s 4-1 victory over Everton will have only strengthened the Sussex club’s hand:

It was an all-action showing from a midfielder with hallmarks of Gini Wijnaldum to his game, which is exactly what Liverpool seem to be missing at present.

That is a feeling shared by many supporters, who took to Twitter following Caicedo’s latest display to describe him as a “no brainer” transfer:

The noises from the club are that Liverpool are unlikely to bring in a new midfielder this month – and instead, there are claims a deal is being lined up to bring in Wolves‘ Matheus Nunes in the summer.

But the need is desperately clear, particularly as injuries mount up, and Klopp has already attested that secrecy over any transfer talks is preferred.

At 21, Caicedo is blossoming into a potentially elite midfielder who could slot into the Liverpool setup quickly, with the investment required in order to avoid a crisis.

