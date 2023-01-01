Liverpool may have struggled in the early months of this season, but over the calendar year of 2022, no club in the Premier League took more points.

It was a rough start to 2022/23 for Liverpool, but there are signs of a corner being turned as Jurgen Klopp and his players reset their targets in 2023.

On a run of four consecutive wins in the Premier League, the Reds finished the year in sixth, four points off the top four, but holding a game in hand over third-placed Newcastle who are six points ahead.

After the remarkable campaign that came before, it is certainly a humbling situation for Liverpool, but their results throughout 2022 set for the bar for a revival.

In fact, over the course of the calendar year, no club won more points in league games than Klopp’s side, who were tied with Man City on 79.

Man City did, however, edge Liverpool in terms of points per game (PPG), with 2.32 to 2.26.

Premier League top 10, calendar year 2022 1. Man City – 79 points, 2.32 PPG

2. Liverpool – 79 points, 2.26 PPG

3. Arsenal – 77 points, 2.2 PPG

4. Newcastle – 72 points, 2 PPG

5. Tottenham – 71 points, 1.92 PPG

6. Man United – 59 points, 1.64 PPG

7. Chelsea – 56 points, 1.7 PPG

8. Brighton – 51 points, 1.42 PPG

9. Brentford – 49 points, 1.32 PPG

10. Crystal Palace – 47 points, 1.34 PPG

The margins are, as ever, minimal, with the two biggest clubs in England neck-and-neck once again, sitting above Arsenal (77), Newcastle (72) and Tottenham (71).

Arsenal (25) did win more games than either Liverpool or Man City (both 24), but lost at least twice the number of games than last season’s top two.

Beyond those five clubs there is a big drop-off, with Man United (59), Chelsea (56) and Brighton (51) the only others to win 50 or more points.

Man City (92) and Tottenham (80) scored more goals than Liverpool (77), but no club conceded fewer than the Reds’ 29.

That includes newly promoted Bournemouth (36) and Nottingham Forest (33), who played less than half the number of games in the Premier League.

Only eight clubs recorded a positive goal difference, including Leicester and Brighton.

Of the ever-presents, it is perhaps unsurprising that Southampton, with 31, picked up fewer points than any Premier League side in 2022, with Everton just above them with 35.

In terms of the entire English football pyramid, from Premier League down to League Two, Man City (2.32), Liverpool (2.26) and Arsenal (2.2) sit as the top three on points per game.

Sheffield Wednesday (2.06) and Stockport (2) round off the top five, with Southampton (0.86), Crewe (0.82) and Gillingham (0.8) bottom of the pile.